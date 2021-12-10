FLINT — Owosso dropped a 25-5 decision to Flushing Thursday despite Brett Czarnopys’ games of 278 and 213.
The Trojans were also supported by Kevin Laskowski’s 247 and 201, along with Jaysen Newell’s 221 and Camden Caswell’s 203.
Owosso lost in total pins, 2,124 to 2,060.
PBA bowler Andrew Anderson of Holly talked to both teams and donated $800 to Richfield Lanes.
