MT. MORRIS — A singles sweep highlighted Durand’s 7-1 victory Tuesday over Mt. Morris.
On courts No. 1 through No. 4, the Railroaders received singles wins from Carli Warren (6-1, 6-0); Emma Maiden (6-1, 6-1); Emma Warren (6-3, 6-4); and Mia Coleman (6-0, 6-1)
Mt. Morris won the No. 1 doubles match, but Durand won flights two through four. Winning for the Railroaders were Jillian Reddy and Maddy Stebbins (6-3, 6-1); and Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk (6-0, 6-2). Chloe Whitney and Ashlynn Duffey also won unopposed.
Clio 6, Owosso 2
CLIO — Clio turned back Owosso, 6-2, Tuesday in Flint Metro League action.
Owosso received victories at No. 1 singles, with Kelsey Andrykovich defeating Makenzy Robart 6-1, 6-1; and at No. 3 singles, with Ellie Feldpausch defeating Vanessa Collins 6-2, 6-0.
Owosso stands 1-5 in the Flint Metro League while Clio is now 4-1-1.
