BYRON — Senior Night at Byron turned into a 3-point shooting barrage Wednesday.
Perry and Byron combined to sink 19 3-pointers — 11 by the Ramblers and eight from the Eagles — with Perry ultimately prevailing 70-57 behind the sizzling long-range shooting of senior guard Jack Lamb, who made six 3s and scored 25 points.
“He played absolutely phenomenal tonight,” Perry coach Scott Selbig said. “He shot the ball well, he distributed it like we asked him to at halftime. He played solid defense and I’m proud of him.”
Byron seniors James Miller and Justin Frye scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Frye poured in five 3-pointers and Miller shot 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Miller added nine rebounds and four assists.
“They hit some big 3s and it motivated me to try and get some more for our team,” Frye said.
Byron whittled a 13-point deficit down to two early in the fourth quarter on a Frye 3-pointer, but could not get any closer down the stretch. Lamb’s final triple with 1:55 to go was the final dagger, pushing the Perry lead to double digits at 65-55.
“We were just playing as a team and moving the ball around,” Lamb said. “We were getting rebounds, too. We got a lot more rebounds in the fourth quarter. My 3-pointer kind of sealed the deal.”
The Ramblers had no trouble from there and secured a big road victory. Perry improved to 8-9 overall and will conclude the regular season with home games against Potterville Tuesday and Leslie Feb. 25.
“Hats off to Byron,” Selbig said. “They shot as well as we did from 3-point range. It was a great game to be a part of for Shiawassee County. It was a back and forth 3-point barrage. It could have gone either way. We just happened to hit more shots than they did.”
Lamb also handed out six assists. Senior teammate Cody Swain added 13 points, six assists and five steals and senior Blake Lantis scored 11 points with five rebounds and three steals. D.J. Jenks scored eight points and Parker Davis had seven.
Byron led 22-21 after one quarter before Perry took a 38-35 lead into halftime. The Ramblers led 51-45 after three quarters and finished with a 19-12 edge in the final eight minutes.
“We usually start out a little slow but we usually pick it back up,” Frye said. “And we were just fighting the whole game to try and get back into it. We just came out a little short tonight.”
Byron got seven points and eight rebounds apiece from Trevor Ritter and Mitchell Morrow. Caden Aldrich had four rebounds. Frye added two steals and two rebounds.
Byron (4-11) suffered its sixth straight loss but played very well, according to first-year head coach Matt Brown.
“It was a really good game and we were in it — a lot of 3s were made today,” Brown said. “Frye and Miller had really good games. (Perry) just hit some big shots at the end.”
Brown said his team has been battling through injuries, but played a solid game Wednesday. The team had six players and two call-ups from the junior varsity team.
“We were light today, that’s for sure,” Brown said.
PERRY SCORING: Jack Lamb 8 3-5 25, D.J. Jenks 2 2-2 8, Ty Webb 0 2-2 2, Blake Lantis 5 1-2 11, Cody Swain 5 2-3 13, Colton Sanderson 0 1-2 1, Jake Dejarlais 1 0-0 3, Parker Davis 2 3-5 7. Totals 23 14-19 70.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 6 2-3 19, James Miller 6 7-10 20, Trevor Ritter 2 3-4 7, Johnathan Magee 1 0-0 2, Caden Aldrich 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Morrow 2 1-2 7. Totals 18 13-19 57.
