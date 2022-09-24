Marauders shut out D1 Edsel Ford, 29-0

A smorgasbord of Marauders crunch an Edsel Ford ballcarrier during Ovid-Elsie’s 29-0 home win over the MHSAA Division 1 school on Friday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

ELSIE — In Week 5 the Ovid-Elsie Marauders went up against a school more than four times its size. It didn’t go so well for the big fella. O-E didn’t flinch against Division 1 Dearborn Edsel Ford, pitching a 29-0 shutout.

The word “dominant” hardly does Ovid-Elsie’s defense credit in this one. A goose-egg on the scoreboard is one thing, but the Marauders held the Thunderbirds to -51 yards rushing on 26 attempts. O-E, meanwhile, ran 44 times for 211 yards. That’s a proper manhandling.

