Marauders shut out D1 Edsel Ford, 29-0

ELSIE — In Week 5 the Ovid-Elsie Marauders went up against a school more than four times its size. It didn’t go so well for the big fella. O-E didn’t flinch against Division 1 Dearborn Edsel Ford, pitching a 29-0 shutout.
The word “dominant” hardly does Ovid-Elsie’s defense credit in this one. A goose-egg on the scoreboard is one thing, but the Marauders held the Thunderbirds to -51 yards rushing on 26 attempts. O-E, meanwhile, ran 44 times for 211 yards. That’s a proper manhandling.
With the win Ovid-Elsie is now 3-2 overall. The Marauders remain 2-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
O-E head coach Travis Long said the Marauders were originally supposed to face Otisville LakeVille in a conference matchup this week, but LakeVille’s departure from the MMAC resulted in an opening on the schedule. He said Ovid-Elsie’s game with the Thunderbirds wasn’t set until the middle of July.
“We had to find a Week 5 game, which is tough to do because it’s midseason and everybody’s in conference play. We jumped on this game and I thought our boys played well,” he said.
O-E senior Beau Price said the Marauders didn’t know what to expect from Edsel Ford — which has 1,657 students compared to O-E’s 405 — but they were going to give it their all. The Marauders are playing football in Division 6 this season.
“Obviously you know it’s a D-1 school, so you kinda don’t know what to expect because I think this is the first time we’ve ever played a D-1 school. We were just going into it ready to give it 110% and play football,” Price said.
O-E took advantage of Edsel Ford gaffes early and often. The Thunderbirds had immense difficulty snapping the football all night long, often leading to huge losses and costly turnovers.
After deflecting a pass at the line on third down of the very first drive of the game, Price took advantage of Edsel Ford’s first major blunder, tackling Edsel Ford’s punter at the Thunderbirds’ 5-yard line after the snap went awry. Two plays later, senior Perrien Rasch scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown to give O-E a 7-0 lead with 9:58 remaining in the first quarter.
“It just gave us a lot of confidence in the beginning of the game, a really important time in the game to get momentum because then you can carry that on throughout the game. It set us up in a really good position to take the lead,” Price said.
After that the Marauders would rinse and repeat.
Landon Stoneman recovered a fumble on D for O-E in the second quarter, the Marauders marched the ball down the field, and Logan Thompson scored a 1-yard touchdown run to give his team a 14-0 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first half.
“We have quite a few backs that can run the ball and they run hard. Our offensive line did a great job of blocking for them tonight,” Long said.
The Marauder defense, which held Edsel Ford to 75 total yards, almost surrendered a score after Thunderbirds’ quarterback Logan Barkoff completed a 25-yard pass on fourth-and-21 to the Marauder 1-yard line in the first half’s final minute. With Edsel Ford threatening to enter the locker rooms down only one score, O-E recovered a fumbled snap on the next play.
Long said the defense’s goal-line stand gave the Marauders a huge swing of momentum going into the break.
“Yeah, that was huge. I knew if we could keep these guys down that we could have them, and if they scored there going into the half, that might’ve changed the game,” he said.
The momentum continued into the second half. O-E picked up first downs on its first three plays from scrimmage to start the third quarter, moving the ball into the red zone. Jamison Custer capped the five play, 60-yard drive with a 8-yard touchdown, improving Ovid-Elsie’s margin to 22-0 with 9:25 remaining in the frame following a successful two-point conversion attempt.
O-E ended any chance of an Edsel Ford comeback on its next drive, which culminated in Thompson’s second touchdown of the night in the third quarter’s final minute. Julien Mortier’s extra point gave the Marauders a 29-0 lead.
O-E returns to MMAC play and takes on Chesaning next week in its homecoming game. After Friday’s win, Long warned his team not to get distracted with the festivities this week.
“When we step on the lines, we’re football players. Have fun and make memories, it’s homecoming; obviously it’s a big event for these guys. But when it’s football time, I want them to be focused,” he said.
