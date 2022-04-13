OTISVILLE — Juul Haartman scored a hat trick and Byron opened its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference campaign with a 6-1 victory over Otisville LakeVille Tuesday.
Mallory Skalski, Juju Goodrich and Julia Slackta also scored for the Eagles (2-3, 1-0 MMAC).
Amber Snow made four saves and gave up one goal for Byron. Pearl Schmidt made three saves.
Holly 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Visiting Holly defeated Corunna 8-0 in the Cavaliers’ season opener Tuesday.
The Cavaliers trailed 5-0 at halftime.
Corunna returns to action today at Lake Fenton.
