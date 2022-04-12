OWOSSO — It was a dominating performance by the defending state champions.
Owosso opened the 2022 season with a convincing 15-0, 14-0 Flint Metro League sweep of visiting Goodrich Monday in games spanning four and five innings, respectively, due to the mercy rule.
No one was more dominating for Owosso than senior pitcher/slugger Macy Irelan. Irelan pitched a no-hitter through all four innings of the first game, striking out six with one walk. Irelan also smashed a three-run home run in the second inning after Jamie Maier swatted a solo shot in the first. Lexi Hemker, Maier and Irelan all had two hits.
“I felt like I was going golfing because that ball was at my ankles,” Irelan said of her home run. “I saw it really well and it was right on that perfect slope and I just took it.”
In Game 2, Irelan continued her two-way dominance, pitching a one-hitter through five innings with 12 strikeouts and four walks. Irelan also batted 3-for-3, including two doubles and five RBIs. Leadoff batter Hemker had a two-run double in the fourth.
Goodrich’s Brooklyn Wyzalek took the pitching loss in Game 1. She allowed 12 hits in the first game with three strikeouts , seven walks and three hit-batsmen.
The Martians’ Avery Baszler took the loss in Game 2. She gave up 12 runs on seven hits with one strikeout and six walks.
Owosso head coach JoEllen Smith, in her 39th season at the helm, said it was a good start, though there are definitely some finer points to work on. Irelan seemed to get stronger as the day wore on, she said.
“She always does, that’s her M.O.,” Smith said. “She’s just got to stop those walks — those are not necessary. She has enough control. She did well today and everybody did. It’s always interesting when you have a few rookies out there — at catcher, at second and at first. But they all did well. Sydney Somers did a nice job at catcher.”
Smith said it was important to get the first doubleheader out of the way.
“Macy hit the ball well and it was good to get those two first games under our belt,” Smith said. “I was hoping we would do that before a league games. But we played two good games today.”
Irelan said it felt good to finally get out and play despite the overcast day and cool temperatures. Pauline “Denny” Hill Field also took some time getting used to again.
“It was definitely hard to get used to, getting back in game mode,” Irelan said. “I was nervous at first and then I settled back down. It’s been a while since I’ve been on dirt so it was nice to finally get back here and have the fresh air and feeling the dirt. It’s different than pitching inside.”
Irelan seemed to get stronger as the day went on, despite four walks in the nightcap. She had another no-hitter going in Game 2 but allowed a clean single to center by Brooklyn Wyzalek with two outs in the top of the fifth. Irelan, a first-team All-Stater last year, was working with a new catcher in Sydney Somers.
“(Somers) was very supportive and was working really hard for me behind the plate,” Irelan said. “In one inning I was as wild as heck and couldn’t settle down and she was there to help me out.”
Somers, who primarily played third base last season, is replacing Karley Kincaid behind the plate. Somers said playing catcher is a challenge with a pitcher the caliber of Irelan.
“I caught a couple of times last year,” Somers said. “It was nerve-wracking at first (today) but I got more comfortable as I was going. (Irelan) throws hard and she threw really well today for her first games.”
Somers had a double and two RBIs in Game 1.
Maier, Owosso’s shortstop, helped Owosso get over the jitters in the first inning of Game 1, belting a pitch over the fence in left field to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Maier leaned on experience from her last home run — a solo shot in the state championship game against Marysville last spring.
“Inside my head, I was like saying, ‘choke up and make contact,’ kind of like I did in the state championship game,” Maier said. “It worked out.”
Maier said Monday’s doubleheader sweep turned out as well as it possibly could.
“It couldn’t have been better,” Maier said. “We came out with a little bit of nerves but we got over them prettly quickly and played our best game.”
