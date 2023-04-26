ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie boys track and field team rose to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Wednesday by running the table against Montrose (106-30), LakeVille (106-30), Byron (118-10) and Webberville (115-16).
Beau Price was first for the Marauders in the 200-meter dash (24.38), the 400 dash (55.90) and the long jump (19-83/4).
Clay Powell won both the 1600 run (5:06.98) and 3200 run (11:23.18).
Tryce Tokar, the defending state champion in the pole vault, won that event with a clearance of 14 feet, 4 inches.
Also winning solo events for the Marauders were Ryan Gavenda (high jump, 5-8), Mason Ritenburg (300 hurdles, 50.46) and Nick Long (800 run, 2:14.36).
O-E won the 4x100 relay with Kevin Ley, Julien Mortier, Bruce Thornton and Brock Spitzley (48.08); the 4x200 with Tokar, Thornton, Mortier and Jamison Custer (1:40.12); the 4x400 with Custer, Tokar, Thornton and Price (3:50.47); and the 4x800 with Gavenda, Cole Workman, JD Miller and Custer (9:46.52).
“We hosted our first track and field meet in two years,” said longtime Ovid-Elsie head coach Doug Long. “Our kids had many PRs and competed very well.”
The Ovid-Elsie girls also went unbeaten Wednesday, collecting victories over Byron (118-15) and LakeVille (110-25).
The Marauders’ Aubrey Kurka won the 200 dash (30.01) and 400 dash (1:06.06) while Alexis Spitzley topped the 800 run (2:25.94) and 3200 run (12:01.34) and Audrey Johns ruled the 300 hurdles (57.29) and pole vault (8-0).
Also placing first for O-E were Jessica Kozlowski (100 hurdles, 18.58), Kaia Spiess (1600 run, 6:09.02), the 4x400 relay team of Isabella Loynes, Spiess, Tava Kvalevog and Kurka (4:57.46) and the 4x800 relay team of Kvalevog, Hannah Koutz, Clarissa Baese and Audrey Bensinger (12:16.72).
Laingsburg boys,
girls pace CMAC meet
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg delivered a track and field sweep in the boys and girls competitions Wednesday at Dansville.
The Wolfpack boys posted victories over Pottervillle (101-31), Dansville (87-49) and Bath (78-59).
Jack Borgman of Laingsburg won the pole vault (13-0) while teammate Troy Matthews was first in the discus (109-10).
Laingsburg won the 4x400 relay thanks to Cameron Koonter, Mitchell George, Dylan Hulliberger and Leandro Dolega-Caceres (3:52.61).
The Laingsburg girls were victorious over Potterville (100-28), Dansville (117-11) and Bath (82-50).
The Wolfpack received solo wins from Kyleigh Luna (100 dash, 13.5), Ellie Baynes (200 dash, 30.25), Emily Rathka (3200 run, 13:18.28), Sophia Schlaack (shot put, 27-7), Sophia Mikko (discus, 72-7), Mallory Woodbury (high jump, 4-6) and Madison Phillips (pole vault, 8-6).
Laingsburg was first in the 4x100 relay (54.19) with Kathryn Magyar, Addison Elkins, Baynes and Luna; the 4x200 relay (1:59.10) with Baynes, Magyar, Luna and Tanit Pons (1:59.10); and the 4x800 relay with Elkins, Phillips, Evelyn Logghe and Grace Knull (12:30.58).
BASEBALL
Corunna 3, Clio 2
CORUNNA — It was a dramatic walk-off come-from-behind 3-2 victory for Corunna.
The Cavaliers trailed Clio 2-1 entering the last of the seventh inning Wednesday. Colby Ardelean and Logan Vowell led off the inning with singles. Corunna tied the score at 2-all with Collin Thompson’s sacrifice fly, which scored Ardelean.
After intentional walks to Corbin Reed and Decklan Davis to load the bases, Braden Andrejack clubbed a one-out single to left, scoring Vowell for the walk-off triumph.
Corunna (10-3) featured the pitching of Vowell, who hurled the entire seven innings and gave up two runs and seven hits. Vowell struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Ardelean laced three hits while Vowell had two. Thompson collected two RBI while Andrejack had the winning RBI.
Corunna will play Laingsburg Saturday to open the Leslie Tournament.
Lake Fenton 12, Owosso 1
OWOSSO — Lake Fenton defeated Owosso 12-1 Wednesday.
The Trojans could muster just two hits against the Blue Devils’ servings. Corbin Thompson and Hoyt Patrick each cracked base hits.
Adam Marcotte started for Owosso on the mound and pitched 4 innings. Hayden Smith closed out the final two frames.
BOYS GOLF
Owosso 180,
Kearsley 196
OWOSSO — Owosso captured its second victory in a row Wednesday at Owosso Country Club.
The Trojans downed Kearsley, 180-196, with Ryan Dahl leading the way with a 42. Jon Mazza and Hunter Babcock each cupped 45s and Owen Feldpausch completed the scoring at 48.
“We scored our best round in three years (the day before) at Clio and set a new mark with a 180,” said Owosso coach Dave Owens.
Owosso will square off against Corunna Monday at Owosso Country Club.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chesaning 5,
Mt. Morris 1
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Mt. Morris 5-1 Wednesday to improve to 2-4 overall.
The Indians swept the singles competition thanks to Terrah Moyer (6-0, 6-0), Alex Moore (6-0, 6-1), Marianna Escamilla (6-0, 6-0) and Gabby Carroll (6-1, 6-1).
Chesaning also prevailed at No. 1 doubles as Adriana harrison and Whitney Welden won 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-8.
GIRLS SOCCER
Clio 1,
Corunna 0
CLIO — Clio scored the lone goal of the game midway through the second half as the Cavaliers suffered a 1-0 soccer loss Wednesday.
Corunna fell to 1-7 overall.
The Corunna coaching staff praised the play of Jorja Napier and Lexi Golab.
“We played well and had opportunities,” said Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka.
Linden 8,
Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Lily Usher made 18 saves but Owosso’s girls soccer team fell to Linden 8-0 Wednesday.
Linden outshot the Trojans 44-2.
Usher who now has 633 career saves, played a game match, said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
“Although our opponent scored eight times, Lily Usher played well today,” Bird said. “The goals were well out of her reach.”
