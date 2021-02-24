BAY CITY — Chesaning’s swim team improved to 5-1 Tuesday with an 89-87 victory over Bay City John Glenn.
Chesaning clinched the win by placing first in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Caleb Chalco, Sophie Grover, Gwen Lapine and Drew Beckman won in 4 minutes, 4.87 seconds.
Chesaning — with only nine swimmers (four boys, five girls) — won eight of the 12 events.
Beckman won both the 200 free (2:07.43) and 500 free (5:53.48), while Liebrock won the 50 free (25.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.46). Other individual winners for the Indians were Karlie Lewis (100 butterfly, 1:09.13) and Lapine (100 backstroke, 1:10.27).
Chesaning also prevailed in the 200 medley relay with Lapine, Liebrock, Lewis and Maier (2:03.64).
Setting a school record in the 200 free relay were the second-place team of Chalco, Levi Maier, Beckman and Liebrock (1:46.88).
