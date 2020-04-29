MIDLAND — Byron’s Sarah Marvin and Perry’s Alyssa Welsh were named to the “BCAM’s Best” all-state girls basketball team in Division 3 for 2019-20.
The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan also selected Byron’s Makayla Clement and New Lothrop’s Brooke Wenzlick as honorable mentions in Division 3.
Corunna’s Ellie Toney and Chesaning’s Karissa Ferry were honorable mentions in Division 2. Morrice seniors Gracie Nowak and Jenna Smith had the same distinction in Division 4.
Five boys players named
honorable mention
MIDLAND — Five area players earned honorable mentions in the “BCAM’s Best” all-state selections recently by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.
Three players were in Division 2, led by Ovid-Elsie duo Shayne Loynes and Justin Moore. Corunna’s Cole Mieske was also honored.
In Division 3, New Lothrop’s Avery Moore and Josh Green made honorable mention.
Perry’s Caleb Leykauf and Laingsburg’s Gabe Hawes, who were named Argus-Press co-Players of the Year in Shiawassee County, were both notably snubbed from the list.
