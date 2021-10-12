SWARTZ CREEK — James Miller broke a 1-1 halftime tie with two second-half goals and Byron captured a 3-1 victory Monday over Swartz Creek in a district tuneup game.
The Eagles (15-3) trailed 1-0 after Swartz Creek’s Carter Pifer found the net just 41/2 minutes into the contest. Byron got the equalizer when Mason Stark scored off a Miller assist with 44 seconds left in the first half.
“I don’t know what it was — the guys came out and weren’t playing very well,” Byron coach Greg Williams said. “We had a really bad first half. They were up and we were down. We played on turf only one other time this year — it’s a lot different bounce. The only other time was at Chesaning and it was raining … We made some adjustments at halftime and we pretty much dominated the second half.”
Miller put Byron up 2-1 less than eight minutes into the second half off an assist from Stark. Miller added an insurance goal with 21:15 left, assisted by Justin Frye.
Swartz Creek (4-14-2) generated just three shots in the second half. Billy Bailey made 11 saves for Byron.
Byron will host Bath (0-7) in a first-round Division 4 district tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
