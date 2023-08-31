MORRICE — Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said he’d know a lot more about his squad after Wednesday night’s home matchup against Merrill, the defending Division 1 state runner-up in eight-man football.

After a 28-20 loss, two things seem clear: First, that the Orioles are not, at this point, world-beaters, and, second, that they’ve got plenty of grit, standing firm after falling into a 14-0 hole and battling back to tie the game at 20-20 with 10:46 to play before ultimately falling just short.

