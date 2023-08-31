MORRICE — Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said he’d know a lot more about his squad after Wednesday night’s home matchup against Merrill, the defending Division 1 state runner-up in eight-man football.
After a 28-20 loss, two things seem clear: First, that the Orioles are not, at this point, world-beaters, and, second, that they’ve got plenty of grit, standing firm after falling into a 14-0 hole and battling back to tie the game at 20-20 with 10:46 to play before ultimately falling just short.
When compared to the 52-12 drubbing Morrice suffered at the hands of the Vandals last year, Wednesday’s result seems quite palatable.
Indeed, the postgame mood on the Orioles’ sideline was not one of utter dejection.
“We expected a tough game. We always expect a tough game. They are well coached, they hit hard and they play hard,” Crockett said. “I was really proud of how we fought in the second half but we’ve got to start faster from now on. We’ve got to start in the first half and not get behind the eight-ball. I told the kids after the game, it’s one loss. Last year, we did the same thing and got to the semifinals. We just have to focus on what’s ahead and keep getting better.”
Morrice sophomore defensive end/tight end Oliver Long, who finished with a team-high 14 tackles, agreed.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Long said. “We don’t back down. We’ve just got to start quicker … If anything, this game shows how our season is going to keep on going.”
In addition to the loss against Merrill, Morrice fell to Middleton-Fulton in the 2022 regular season before going on solid playoff run that ended in the eight-man Division 2 semifinals with a 30-14 loss to Mendon.
Merrill started quickly on Wednesday, scoring on a 10-yard hookup from QB Antonio Jimenez to Ethan Mattson and following that up with an 86-yard Hayden Ayotte TD run to build an early advantage.
The bleeding might have continued, but Jimenez’s Morrice counterpart, junior Wyatt Cartier, snagged an interception and was able to capitalize on his efforts by leading a short touchdown drive punctuated with a 2-yard plunge by freshman Griffen Long with 5:24 to play in the first half.
A two-point try was no good, and the game headed to intermission with the Vandals up 14-6.
Starting the third quarter with the ball, Cartier led the Orioles to another six points, this time finding paydirt himself from eight yards out. Once again, Morrice failed it’s two-point conversion attempt, but, the team had clearly seized momentum, now down just two at 14-12.
Merrill broke out of its mini-slump with another Jimenez TD pass to make it 20-12 (a two-point try was no good), but Morrice surged right back. Cartier found the end zone again — this time from three yards out — and Joel Fisher finally converted a two-point attempt for the O’s to knot things at 20 apiece.
Merrill’s Jimenez wasn’t done however, putting the Vandals back in front with a 4-yard keeper of his own. A two-point pass to Mattson in the back corner of the end zone made it 28-20 with 7:42 to play.
Morrice threatened in the final minutes, driving all the way to the Merrill 6. But the Orioles suffered an eight-yard loss on third down and, after calling a timeout and facing a fourth-and-14 situation lost a fumble, and consequently, the ballgame.
Merrill then was able to run out the clock, converting a critical fourth-and-inches at its own 27 when a 4-yard quarterback keeper got four yards to ice things.
The loss leaves Morrice with a 1-1 record, with Merrill now 2-0 after a season-opening forfeit win over Vestaburg.
Cartier finished with 138 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 34 carries. Fisher, a junior running back, rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries. Senior running back Caden Binkley rushed for 21 yards.
Morrice’s defensive unit was led by Long as well as junior Travis Smith, with 10 tackles, freshman Griffin Long and sophomore Austin Gutting, each with eight tackles.
