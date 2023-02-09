ELSIE — Senior Clay Wittenberg supplied 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Ovid-Elsie defeated Linden, 51-40, in boys basketball action Wednesday.
Logan Thompson added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Marauders (13-2). Hunter Bates had nine points and nine rebounds while Braxton Stenger contributed five points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists and Tryce Tokar added three points, seven rebounds and three steals.
“We’re really proud of the way our guys stopped up and got after it tonight,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz. “We’re battling some key injuries and sicknesses in the starting lineup right now, so some guys are seeing roles changing, and thoey rose up to that challenge especially tonight vs. a big Linden team.”
Linden fell to 4-13 on the season.
MORRICE — Bath defeated Morrice, 49-21, Wednesday.
The Orioles were limited to no double-digit scorers. Caden Binkley led the way with six points.
DeVondre Chandler led the Bees with 26 points.
Morrice fell to 1-14 while Bath improved to 3-11.
GENESEE — Charley Mahan scored 30 points with 10 rebounds and four steals to lead Chesaning past Genesee, 70-66, Wednesday on the road in girls basketball play.
Kylie Florian scored 17 points with four rebounds and three assists and Hannah Oakes scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and three steals. Chesaning (7-10) trailed 55-51 entering the fourth quarter before Chesaning erupted for 19 points.
Genesee (11-5) was led by Ryleigh Zinn, who scored 35 points.
Seventy points is a season-high for the Indians.
LINDEN — Linden edged Ovid-Elsie 35-32 Wednesday as the Marauders were bogged down by 22 turnovers and a 29-percent shooting night from the floor.
Ovid-Elsie, suffering just its third loss against 15 wins this season, were hurt by mistakes.
“We had a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers tonight,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham. “They play with a lot of speed and aggressiveness and were the more physical team tonight. They kept us off balance offensively but I am proud of our defensive effort and the fact that we didn’t quit. We had good looks to tie it at the end but they didn’t fall.”
Ava Bates scored a team-high 10 points with three rebounds, three steals and three assists. Evalyn Cole had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Hailee Campbell added six points and 10 rebounds.
New Lothrop cruises to district title
BYRON — New Lothrop’s unbeaten and No. 2 ranked wrestling team cruised to a team district wrestling championship Wednesday.
New Lothrop defeated Byron in the semifinals, 81-0, and then defeated Bendle in the championship match, 80-0.
Colton Symons went 2-0 at 175 pounds against his opponents.
New Lothrop will take part in the team regionals next Wednesday at a location that is still unknown.
OWOSSO — Owosso defeated Flint Southwestern in the Division 2 district semifinals but then lost to St. Johns in the district championship match Wednesday.
The Trojans received pin victories from senior captains Tyler Dewley, Taylor Lange and Parker Spencer during their final night on their home matches.
Owosso will head to Flint Southwestern Academy Saturday to compete in the MHSAA individual districts.
