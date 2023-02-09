ELSIE — Senior Clay Wittenberg supplied 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Ovid-Elsie defeated Linden, 51-40, in boys basketball action Wednesday.

Logan Thompson added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Marauders (13-2). Hunter Bates had nine points and nine rebounds while Braxton Stenger contributed five points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists and Tryce Tokar added three points, seven rebounds and three steals.

