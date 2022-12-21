oedur1221

Ovid-Elsie junior guard Evalyn Cole, right, drives in the first half while being defended by Durand's Samantha Leydig, left, Tuesday at Ovid-Elsie High School. The Marauders captured a 54-31 victory to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Durand fell to 4-4 and 1-3 in league play.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie junior forward Ava Bates scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and 10 rebounds to keep the Marauders perfect in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.

Ovid-Elsie downed Durand, 54-31, Tuesday to rise to 3-0 in the MMAC and 4-2 overall. The Marauders built leads of 15-4, 28-9 and 44-23 after each of the first three quarters respectively.

