ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie junior forward Ava Bates scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and 10 rebounds to keep the Marauders perfect in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ovid-Elsie downed Durand, 54-31, Tuesday to rise to 3-0 in the MMAC and 4-2 overall. The Marauders built leads of 15-4, 28-9 and 44-23 after each of the first three quarters respectively.
Hailee Campbell scored nine points while Evalyn Cole had eight points and five steals for the Marauders. Ellyana Carman had five points and six rebounds.
Bates, a 5-foot-11 frontliner, added three blocks and three steals while shooting 8 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Bates said she felt like every shot she took was going to go in.
The 11th-grader said the Marauders make a living off of their defense and it happened again Tuesday.
“We were playing well together, stopping them and forcing turnovers — they were really good for us in the first half,” Bates said. “We were able to get up on them and we played really well together.”
Durand, falling to 4-4 and 1-3 in the MMAC, got 10-point outings from Jordyn Lawrence and Izzy Konesny.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham was happy with his team’s defensive performance — creating 14 steals off 25 turnovers. He said it was solid, especially against a team like Durand which features two tough guards to defend in Jordyn Lawrence and Izzy Konesny. Marissa Harper scored eight points and shot 4-for-4 from the free throw stripe.
“Lawrence and Konesny are great players and they were certainly the focus of our defense and the biggest thing was we wanted to keep them out of the middle of the floor. Because once they get in there, they are definitely threats. I thought we did a good job for the most part. In the second half we had a few breakdowns. But overall, I’ve been impressed with our defense this year. We’ve been playing great defensively.”
The Marauders are starting to get well as they have been battling sicknesses of late, said Cunningham.
“We’re all coming off being sick,” the coach said. “That’s why we postponed Chesaning. The boys have been sick — they had eight out and we had six out. So we’re really not healthy right now and we’re a little banged up.”
Durand head coach Dave Inman said it wasn’t necessarily Ovid-Elsie’s press that bothered his team so much as half-court mistakes.
“When you make a mistake against them, it’s a two-point mistake,” said Inman. “There’s no harmless mistakes. You make a mistake against them and it costs you two points. They get a steal and run out and get a lay-up. I thought we did what we wanted to do as far as breaking their press. It was just little half-court offensive mistakes. Their press didn’t hurt us.”
DURAND SCORING: Izzy Konesny 4 2-4 10, Jordyn Lawrence 4 1-2 10, Rylee Remington 1 1-4 3, Marissa Harper 2 4-4 8. Totals 11 8-14 31.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Ava Bates 8 0-0 20, Ellyana Carman 1 3-4 5, Katie Lorio 1 0-0 3, Hailee Campbell 4 0-0 9, Braeden Tokar 2 1-2 5, Evalyn Cole 3 2-3 8, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Kurka 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-9 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.