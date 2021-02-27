FLINT — Corunna’s boys swim and dive team won eight events Thursday en route to a 109-67 victory over Flint Kearsley.
Ayden Henry took part in four wins for the Cavaliers. He took the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:52.84) individually, then helped the 200 freestyle relay team — featuring Xavier Staubs, Calvin Cody and Kai Heck — win in 1:44.33 and the 400 freestyle relay team — featuring Staubs, Caden Earl and Grant Kerry — win in 4:11.75.
Jackson Reid took the 100 backstroke in 1:14.67, Staubs took the 50 freestyle in 23.77 seconds and Kerry took the 100 butterfly in 1:08.22.
Heck topped the diving podium with a score of 162.40.
