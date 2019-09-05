NEW LOTHROP — Mt. Morris defeated New Lothrop 24-26, 25-18, 25-10 and 25-14 Tuesday.
Delaynee Bitterman had six kills on 11-for-11 hitting for the Hornets (1-2, 0-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Emma Bruff totaled 19 digs, while Anna Johnson had 13 assists and six digs. Kailey Wending added 10 digs, five kills, seven assists and three aces.
Carly Martin had five kills, while Brianna Kline added four kills and six digs.
VOLLEYBALL
MT. MORRIS def. NEW LOTHROP
24-26, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: New Lothrop — Delaynee Bitterman 6, Kailey Wending 5, Carley Martin 5, Brianna Kline 4.
Assists: New Lothrop — Anna Johnson 13, Wendling 7.
Digs: New Lothrop — Emma Bruff 19, Wendling 7, Kline 6, Johnson 6.
Aces: New Lothrop — Wendling 3, Johnson 2.
Records: New Lothrop 1-2, 0-1 MMAC.
