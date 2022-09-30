OWOSSO — Owosso shared fourth-place honors with Clio at Thursday’s Flint Metro League boys tennis championships at Owosso High School.

Flushing won the tournament with 16 points and 21 matches won. The Raiders, who went 8-0 during the season, also captured the outright league championship. Goodrich (6-1-1) was second in the tourney with 14 points and were followed by Holly (6-1-1) with 12; Owosso (2-4-2) with 10; Clio (5-3) with 10; Corunna (1-6-1) with six; Brandon (2-5-1) with six; Fenton (2-4-2) with two; and Kearsley (0-8) with 0.

