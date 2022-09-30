OWOSSO — Owosso shared fourth-place honors with Clio at Thursday’s Flint Metro League boys tennis championships at Owosso High School.
Flushing won the tournament with 16 points and 21 matches won. The Raiders, who went 8-0 during the season, also captured the outright league championship. Goodrich (6-1-1) was second in the tourney with 14 points and were followed by Holly (6-1-1) with 12; Owosso (2-4-2) with 10; Clio (5-3) with 10; Corunna (1-6-1) with six; Brandon (2-5-1) with six; Fenton (2-4-2) with two; and Kearsley (0-8) with 0.
Owosso placed fifth overall in the league standings while Corunna finished seventh.
Earning first-round victories for Owosso were Everett McVay at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) over Kearsley’s Caden Boychuck; Carter Kline and Des Mofield at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-2 over Kearsley’s Chris Owens and Domnick Mitchell-Palmer; Eden Ackley and Bryce Davis at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-3 over Corunna’s Braxton Galbavi and Logan Fox; and Zane Zwolensky and Nick Nidiffer at No. 3 doubles, 6-1, 6-1 over Kearsley’s Asa Woods and Eli Woods.
Corunna’s Blake Princinsky won his first match at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-2 over Kearsley’s Jacob Hager.
At No. 3 singles, Cavalier Braylon Davis defeated Kearsley’s Gavin Neal 6-1, 6-1.
Joe Knieper of Corunna won his first match at No. 4 singles, downing Fenton’s Jonah Dollman-Jersey 6-1, 6-4.
FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville shut out Corunna 3-0 Thursday in boys soccer action.
The Cavaliers, who trailed 2-0 at halftime, fell to 2-9-1 with the non-conference loss.
The Gladiators improved to 7-9 overall.
DURAND — Chesaning’s boys soccer team improved to 4-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 7-5-3 overall by blanking Durand 4-0 Tuesday.
Luke Barta scored twice for Chesaning while Codey Harlan and Nate Ferry each had one goal Zac Garno and Evan Diener posted assists while Landon Soule recorded the shutout in net.
Durand fell to 0-6 in the MMAC and 0-13 overall.
