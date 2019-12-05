The Decade of Dominance continues.
Despite a Hail Mary effort by Josh Champlin in Week 14, I was able to coast to a 6-6 record and secure my fifth overall and third outright Pigskin Picks championship since 2012.
Five titles and never finishing worse than second? Not bad if I do say so myself. I also broke a tie with Dan Basso for most all-time titles.
I was able to do some digging and track down previous newsroom winners back to 2004 — when it debuted as “You Make the Call.” Before 2004 it was known as “Turf the Murf” with Jerome Murphy, where the public would pick against our longtime sports guru. At any rate, I discovered a few differences from the current state of the competition.
Firstly, Pigskin Picks only went through the end of the high school regular season. After crowning the season winner, the new-minted champ would take his crack at picking the playoff games.
We’ve traditionally gone through the end of the state high school championships since I came here in 2011, so that rendered the tradition of the winner picking the high school playoff games moot. But we do have some good matchups for college championship week, so I figured why not bring it back?
Speaking of bringing things back, there have been early talks of re-opening the public competition for the 2020 season. Nothing is has been set in stone yet, but I think football prognosticators throughout Shiawassee County should keep their eyes peeled when football season rolls around next fall.
Anyway, onto the games. I’m just doing straight-up winners here — I’ve had my fill of spread picks for one season.
MAC Championship
Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan
Talk about coming out of nowhere. After winning just one game last season, Central Michigan is 8-4 and playing for the Mid-American Conference title at Ford Field. And they’re 6.5-point favorites against the 7-5 Redhawks. Quite the turnaround for coach Jim McElwain, whose name is already being floated for bigger programs. Central Michigan 28, Miami (Ohio) 21.
Pac-12 Championship
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon
If the Pac-12 wants to have a team in the playoff, it better be rooting for the Utes to take this one. With Alabama firmly out of the picture and LSU playing Georgia in the SEC title game, there’s room for Utah to sneak in. While Oregon has talent, QB Justin Herbert has struggled a bit recently, tossing four interceptions over the past four games. Utah 31, Oregon 24.
Big 12 Championship
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
The Big 12 appears to be on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. It’s hard to see either the Sooners or Bears jumping the Utes if the latter beats a top-15 Oregon team and wins the Pac-12. Oklahoma beat Baylor 34-31 Nov. 16, erasing a 31-10 halftime deficit. The Bears get revenge in the rematch. Baylor 35, Oklahoma 30.
SEC Championship
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia
If LSU wins, a two-loss Georgia likely drops out of the College Football Playoff. If Georgia wins, however, be prepared for two SEC teams in the top four and an angry mob of college football fans screaming for playoff expansion. However, I think LSU takes care of business, so you can keep the pitchforks and torches in the barn for now. LSU 38, Georgia 27.
ACC Championship
No. 22 Virginia vs. No. 3 Clemson
The defending national champs have flown under the radar this year, and rightfully so — the Tigers have played one ranked team, Texas A&M, which was 12th when the two played Sept. 7. No. 22 Virginia, a 28.5-point underdog, stands in Clemson’s way of the playoff. A win likely locks up a playoff spot, but does Clemson drop out with a loss? It’s a possibility, for sure. Clemson 37, Virginia 21.
Big Ten Championship
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin
I was really hoping for a Minnesota win Saturday, because at least it would have been a different matchup. Do we really need to see the Buckeyes run over the Badgers again? Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 17.
Lions at Vikings
Matthew Stafford wants to return this season. It’s a nice gesture, but if Detroit had any sense they’d shut him down now and plan for 2020. Officially out of the playoff race, there’s no point in letting him risk another injury for this putrid team. Start David Blough the rest of the year and see if he can develop into a suitable backup. Vikings 42, Lions 24.
Chiefs at Patriots
Patrick Mahomes is back and he looks as though he was never injured after his scary kneecap dislocation. Tom Brady’s been struggling recently and might be finally showing signs of age at 42. But, football fans have counted him out before and he’s gone on to prove everyone wrong. The Pats won a 43-40 thriller in Foxborough last year, but I’m not sure New England has the firepower this time around to keep up. Chiefs 34, Patriots 24.
