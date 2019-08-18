The Argus-Press
RUSH TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation Association (SCA) will be offering its fall hunter safety class from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Pre-registration is now open through Sept. 5. There is no age limit restrictions and both youth and adults who wish to complete the course are welcome. Class is limited to 50 students and the club reserves the right to place priority to students over age 10 if class becomes full.
Register and pick up the course booklet at the Shiawassee Conservation Club, located at 4247 N. M-52. There is a $10 course reservation fee, which includes lunch on Sept. 7 provided by the SCA. Club hours are generally from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Dress accordingly as a portion of the class is outdoors. If you have any questions please inquire with the SCA at (989) 725-7588 or lead instructor Greg at (989) 323-0378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.