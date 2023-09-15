LAINGSBURG — Chesaning had a simple plan on offense Friday. The Indians handed the ball off to its bulldozing running back Brayden Florian 36 times, and the junior rushed for 179 yards and two TDs to lead the Indians past Chesaning, 21-3, in a non-conference clash.

Chesaning improved to 3-1 overall, while the Wolfpack fell to 2-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.