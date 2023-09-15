LAINGSBURG — Chesaning had a simple plan on offense Friday. The Indians handed the ball off to its bulldozing running back Brayden Florian 36 times, and the junior rushed for 179 yards and two TDs to lead the Indians past Chesaning, 21-3, in a non-conference clash.
Chesaning improved to 3-1 overall, while the Wolfpack fell to 2-2.
Not taking anything away from Florian, what pleased Chesaning head coach Matt Walter the most about his team’s play on Friday was its stalwart defense, which, in addition to not allowing touchdown, held the Wolfpack to just 45 yards on the ground.
“The defense played great,” Walter said. “Mason Struck came out and filled in at D end and did an amazing job. Guys fought to the end. It was tough. You are on the road against a 6-3 team last year. And they had a hard-fought battle against P-W last week. You just have to be ready to go and thought we played well enough to get the job done. But we still have to get better.”
Walter said Florian’s performance was workman-like and effective.
“Sometimes you want to get a flow of the guy,” Walter said. “And you want the line to get the flow of a guy. The more carries he has and the more yards he gains, the better our line is going to be.”
Florian, himself, said he didn’t mind one bit nearly carrying the pigskin 40 times.
“No, not at all, anything to win,” Florian said. “The more carries the better.”
While Florian and the Chesaning offensive line had big nights, the opportunistic Indians also took advantage of two big plays that helped them get a head of steam that Laingsburg couldn’t overcome.
The Wolfpack failed to get a punt attempt off after it was stopped on its first series and Chesaning took over at the Laingsburg 10. Soon after, Florian scored on a 3-yard run to make it 6-0 (a two-point attempt failed).
Laingsburg appeared to be in business moments later as Jack Borgman took the ensuing kick-off and raced all the way to the Chesaning 14-yard line. However, the Wolfpack couldn’t score a touchdown but got the next best thing — Jackson Audretsch’s 27-yard field goal.
Chesaning held that 6-3 lead until 11 seconds remained in the first half. Facing a fourth down and 11 at the Laingsburg 44, Chesaning’s Max Volk aired it out on a long pass near the goal line. The ball was tipped by a Laingsburg defender and Brady Sager hauled in the ball and jogged into the end zone with three seconds left in the half. Chesaning’s Florian kicked the extra point and it was 13-3 at intermission.
That final first-half play and the punt attempt that wasn’t changed the game in a hurry, according to Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman. But Borgman said the inability to move the football in general and costly penalties also hurt. Despite all this Borgman felt Laingsburg’s defense played well for the vast majority of the game.
“To start the game, and spotting the ball on the 10-yard line, that put us in a huge hole,” Borgman said. “And the play right before the half. I was happy expecting to go into halftime down 6-3. Then they jump up to 13. Then it seemed like every time we had a long play, it was penalized … We haven’t figured out how to not hurt ourselves. And the lack of offensive production. We held them to 21 points and their last touchdown was against my second string.”
Laingsburg drove inside the Chesaning 10 with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. But on a third-and-one, running back Jack Borgman was stopped for a one-yard loss by Struck and then Florian tackled Laingsburg’s Carter Wade short of a first down at the 7, about a yard and a half short of the first down.
Chesaning again held Laingsburg on downs later in the quarter.
The only points of the second half came with less than a minute left. Florian dove in on an 8-yard scoring run to the corner of the end zone.
Max Volk completed 3 of 11 passes for 58 yards for Chesaning. Sager had two catches, including the TD, for 47 yards.
Lucas Matthews led Laingsburg’s rushing attack with 29 yards on nine carries. Jack Borgman was held to 15 yards on seven carries.
Struck said the Chesaning’s defense brought its “A” game.
“We played really well and allowed just three points tonight,” Struck said. “You can’t get much better than that.”
Brock Johnston had two catches for 64 yards for the Wolfpack.
