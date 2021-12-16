LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s Lorna Strieff had a triple-double in an impressive, but costly 58-29 girls basketball win Wednesday over Perry.
Strieff had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 steals. Ellie Baynes added 21 points and rebounds for the Wolfpack (2-2), while Julia Starr hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
“Lorna really stepped up for us as she has all season,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “She’s played hard all year and it all came together for her stat-wise tonight.”
Laingsburg lost Erica Wade to a knee injury and it’s unknown how long the senior will be out, Hurst said.
“It’s really sad, our senior guard, who has been playing so well and is our vocal leader, went down with a knee injury tonight,” he said. “Our best-case scenario could be three to four weeks. We have to wait and see.”
Wade would miss Laingsburg’s next two games with a three-week absence. After Friday’s game at Bath, the Wolfpack do not play again until Jan. 5.
Perry (1-4) got eight points each from Sophie Knickerbocker and Grace O’Neill.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 4 3-4 11, Grace Borgman 1 1-1 3, Ashley Hawes 1 1-2 3, Erica Wade 1 0-2 2, Ella Merrell 2 0-0 6, Julia Starr 4 0-0 12, Ellie Baynes 9 1-4 21. Totals 22 6-13 58.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 3 1-3 8, Grace O’Neill 3 0-0 8, Chloe Douglas 2 0-0 5, Abigail Cochrane 0 0-0 0, Bailey Cramer 1 3-4 6, Jaden Chamberlain 0 0-1 0, Lorraine Tharnish 1 0-3 2. Totals 10 4-13 29.
Morrice 65, Flint New Standard 19
FLINT — Morrice cruised past Flint New Standard Academy 65-19 Wednesday, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported on the game. Morrice improved to 4-1 with the win.
