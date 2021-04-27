OWOSSO — Owosso junior right-hander Macy Irelan struck out 26 batters Monday as the Trojans swept Linden 2-0 and 8-1.
Irelan, who has verbally committed to play softball at Kent State University, struck out 14 in a complete game, seven-inning shutout in Game 1. She allowed two hits. She also had two hits at the plate.
In Game 2, Irelan struck out 12 and scattered six hits over seven innings. Sydney Somers and Lexi Hemker each collected three hits for Owosso.
The Trojans surged to 7-1 in the Flint Metro League. Linden fell to 4-2.
New Lothrop soars to 16-1
BYRON — New Lothrop swept Byron, 14-3 and 17-3, Monday to improve to 6-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 16-1 overall.
Jersey Hemgesberg pitched five innings in the first game, allowing three runs on three hits. She struck out eight and walked one.
Makayla Lienau had three hits for the Hornets. Amya Brown drove in three runs. Lienau, Sara Dammann, Brynne Birchmeier and Marissa Rombach each drove in two runs.
In Game 2, Hemgesberg pitched three innings and gave up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts and no walks. Birchmeier pitched two innings of relief.
Samantha Birchmeier, Lienau, Dammann and Brynne Birchmeier all had two hits. Isabel Henige drove in four runs.
No Byron statistics were reported.
Shuster records 100th win on Kimble’s walkoff HR
CORUNNA — Grace Kimble’s walkoff, two-run homer gave Corunna a 9-7 victory over Flushing — and coach Sam Shuster his 100th varsity coaching victory.
Kimble’s one-out homer to center field in the seventh was her first circuit shot of her career.
Gracie Yerian’s two-run double tied the game at 7.
Bridget Ryon was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Cavaliers. Kira Patrick and Yerian each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Flushing turned back Corunna 17-5 in the first game.
Makenna Edington drove in two runs for the Cavs, and joined JaiLia Campos, Patrick and Isabel Rau with one hit.
Ryon pitched five innings with nine strikeouts and four walks.
