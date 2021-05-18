BYRON — Chesaning’s baseball team swept Byron 8-1 and 6-0 Monday.
Nash Wendling gave up one run and seven hits to earn the 8-1 victory for the Indians (7-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). He struck out seven before Logan Fulk, who batted 5-for-5, came on in relief.
Caleb Joslin had one hit and one RBI for the Eagles.
Tyler Sager pitched a three-hit shutout for the Indians in the nightcap. Sager struck out 16 and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. Fulk batted 4-for-5.
Nick Hormann, Joslin and Jay Harris all had one hit for Byron.
Perry takes two
PERRY — Perry beat Stockbridge 5-4 twice Monday.
Jack Lamb got the win in relief in Game 1. He worked one inning and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Jylon Peek started and worked six innings, giving up four runs on two hits. He struck out 10 and walked four.
Lamb tripled and drove in three runs. Bryce Krupp swatted two hits with one RBI.
Blake Lantis pitched the Ramblers to the win in Game 2. Lantis went the distance, allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Krupp and Lantis each had two hits, with Lantis driving in two runs. One of Krupp’s hits was a triple. Peek had one hit and one RBI.
Owosso sweeps Kearsley
FLINT — Owosso swept Flint Kearsley 9-3 and 15-7 Monday.
Teddy Worthington had three hits for the Trojans in Game 1. Wyatt Leland started on the mound, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Jay Tuttle pitched two hitless innings of relief.
In Game 2, Owosso (4-14 Flint Metro League) powered 15 hits and scored seven times in the seventh.
Ben Welz was the winning pitcher. Welz pitched three innings of relief, with Tuttle tossing the final inning.
Tuttle had three hits, while Leland, Hugh Doyle, Reece Klein and Cody FIelds each had two.
Swartz Creek tops Cavs twice
SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek doubled up Corunna 12-9 and 11-6 Monday.
Hunter McCorkle rapped three hits with one RBI for the Cavaliers in Game 1. Caleb Stahr drove in three runs and joined Cole Mieske, Carson Socia and Jack Belmer with two hits apiece. Stahr and Porter Zeeman both tripled.
In Game 2, Stahr had three hits and drove in two runs. Mieske had two hits with three RBIs. McCorkle and Socia also had two hits.
Corunna fell to 11-13 and 3-13 in the Flint Metro League while the Dragons improved to 10-7 in league play.
Mt. Morris sweeps O-E
ELSIE — Mt. Morris swept Ovid-Elsie 4-0 and 5-3 Monday.
The Marauders (3-18, 3-8 MMAC) were limited to two hits in the first game — a Kayden Leslie double and Tyler Bancroft single. Carson Gregory took the loss, working six innings and giving up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven and walked four.
In Game 2, Leslie batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Bancroft took the loss, throwing five innings and yielding five runs on five
