WATERFORD — Two brothers from Owosso High School will be competing together at the state bowling individual finals Saturday as well as the state bowling team finals today.
Seniors Braden Triggs and Alex Triggs placed fifth and eighth, respectively, at last weekend’s Division 2 regionals at Capitol Bowl in Owosso. Braden totaled 1,157 pins while Alex registered 1,128 pins.
“Braden and Alex have led in average, Braden is averaging a 215 and he was a first-team All-Flint Metro League bowler and Alex is averaging a 204 and was a second team All-Flint Metro bowler,” said Owosso boys bowling coach Tom Trecha.
Owosso, which reached the Division 2 state semifinals last season, is again competing in the Division 2 team state finals today after finishing third last week at Capitol Bowl in the regionals. Besides the two Triggs brothers, Owosso will also be featuring senior Brendan Coffman (195 average), senior Reed Scripter (195 average), senior Matt Vandermolen and sophomore Brett Czarnopys.
Owosso, which is seeded No. 7 at the finals, shared a Flint Metro League title. New Boston Huron is seeded No. 1.
Here is a brief glance of the area state qualifying teams and individuals for this weekend.
Division 2 Boys
(Century Bowl, Waterford)
Area teams competing: Owosso, third at last week’s regionals.
Area singles competing: Braden Triggs, Owosso, Sr., fifth at regionals; Alex Triggs, Owosso, Sr., eighth at regionals.
Division 2 Girls
(Century Bowl, Waterford)
There are no area teams or individuals who qualified for the Division 2 girls finals.
Division 3 Boys
(Jax 60, Jackson)
Area teams competing: none.
Area singles competing: Cooper Neyman, Durand, Sr., regional champion; Brady Cornell, Corunna, Jr., seventh at regionals.
Division 3 Girls
(Jax 60, Jackson)
Area teams competing: Ovid-Elsie, second at last week’s regional.
Area singles competing: Mikayla Kelley, Ovid-Elsie, Jr., third at regionals; Elizabeth Underhill, Ovid-Elsie, Jr., fifth at regionals; Bridget Ryon, Corunna, Jr., sixth at regionals.
Division 4 Boys
(Royal Scot, Lansing)
Area teams competing: Byron, second at last week’s regionals.
Area singles competing: Kurtis Hatch, Byron, Sr., regional champion; Rafael Woods, New Lothrop, Soph., fifth at regionals; Thad Coad, Byron, Sr., tied for eighth at regionals; Andrew Daniels, Byron, Sr., 10th at regionals.
Division 4 Girls
(Royal Scot, Lansing)
Area teams competing: Byron, regional champion.
Area singles competing: Allison Glass, Byron, Jr., regional champion; Zoe McDowell, Byron, Sr., third at regionals; Jenna Goodrich, Byron, Sr., fifth at regionals; Ryleigh Jordan, Byron, Sr., 10th at regionals.
