NEW LOTHROP — It was a wild celebratory scene as the final seconds ticked off clock at Hornet Field on Friday night, but unlike so many previous celebrations here, this one didn’t belong to the home team.
Instead, it was the Railroaders of Durand who were waxing ecstatic after they wrapped up their first league football title in 39 years by edging New Lothrop, 23-21, in a nip-and-tuck battle. Durand finishes 6-0 in the MMAC and improved to 8-0 overall.
Two senior running backs led the way for the Railroaders, rumbling out of the Power T formation.
Darrin Alward rushed for 191 yards, with TDs of 37 and 47 yards in the first half, while Gabe Lynn ran for 157 yards and had an 89-yard score in the third quarter.
Alex Bruni’s 22-yard field goal with 2:14 left proved to be the winning margin. Bruni’s three-pointer gave the Rairoaders a 23-14 lead at the time.
The decision to kick the field goal came as Durand faced a fourth-and-four at the Hornet 5-yard line.
“It was a big decision,” said Durand coach John Webb. “But fortunately he was able to knock it through.”
New Lothrop (4-2 MMAC, 6-2) quickly scored a touchdown with 1:55 to go as quarterback Jack Kulhanek passed 14 yards to Alec Wenzlick for a TD. Grayson Orr’s extra point was good to pull the Hornets within two.
But Lynn gathered the ensuing onside kick for Durand, and it was his 20-yard run to the New Lothrop 30 that gave his team the first down it needed to run out the clock.
Coach Webb said his team had been talking about winning a league title even before the season began. The team was returning 19 starters, most of them seniors, and had great size on the line. The Railroaders’ self-belief only increased as the team posted win after win.
But the beginning-of-the-season Railroaders weren’t necessarily a ready-made league champion. Early on, Durand had some defensive struggles, giving up 52 points to Montrose in Week 2.
If that unit hadn’t matured Friday’s contest might’ve had a much different ending.
Indeed, Webb acknowledged that his defense — which stopped New Lothrop twice inside its 15-yard line in the third quarter — came up big in this one.
“Our defense stood up and they had two drives in a row that we were able to stop,” Webb said.
Alward, who had suffered a broken arm in that Week 2 game against Montrose, returned to playing both sides last week and had a big game. He said both of his touchdown runs came on the same play.
“They were both on the 44 trap and my line blocked them perfectly and everybody executed their fakes,” Alward said. “It was a great play and we took it down the field and I ran it in for a touchdown both times … It’s been about 40 years since we’ve won one (a league title) and so it’s a pretty big deal and everybody came out to support us. And everybody on the team helped with the blocking.”
Lynn said that the victory and the title meant a lot to the team and the town of Durand. He was especially pleased to be able to make it happen with this cast and crew.
“Everyone has been playing together since youth — we’ve had the same group pretty much. I don’t know how many seniors we’ve got — 20 or 21? We’ve all been so close to each other and it feels so good,” he said.
New Lothrop featured the passing of Kulhanek, who completed 13 of 23 passes for 208 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
New Lothrop outgained Durand 433 yards to 374 but lost three fumbles while Durand lost just one. The Railroaders also outrushed the Hornets, 367-225.
“Obviously it was a hard-fought game on both sides,” said New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas. “Durand played tough and we played tough. It’s the same old story in football. The team that doesn’t turn the ball over wins the game. We don’t turn the ball over, we win the game.”
Kulhanek hooked up on a scoring pass to Nolan Mulcahy for 55 yards with 5:23 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good but the Hornets led 6-0.
Kulhanek also ran 1 yard with 11:32 left in the first half and also scored on the two-point run to make it a 14-14 game at halftime.
Kulhanek was the Hornets’ leading rusher with 86 yards on 21 carries. Mulcahy had 81 yards on 10 tries and Welzick rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries.
Mulcahy finished with 78 yards receiving on four catches including a TD. Nick Barnette had three grabs for 77 yards while Wenzlick had four catches for 37 yards and a score. Hayden Andres added two catches for 16 yards.
Durand’s Evan Samson had 10 tackles including one sack. Alward had nine tackles and one forced fumble while Wyatt Campbell had eight tackles and Mason Pancheck had seven stops including a big fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
John Shanafelt had 10 tackles and one sack for the Hornets while Grayson Orr had nine tackles and Wenzlick had an interception.
“Winning a state championship is always our ultimate goal,” said Orr. “We’ve just got to learn from the mistakes and we’re just going to keep moving foward.”
