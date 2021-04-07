BYRON — Grayson Viener and Billy Bailey doubled three times each as Byron’s baseball team swept Charyl Stockwell Academy 7-5 and 8-6 Tuesday in its season-opening doubleheader.
Viener finished 4-for-5 at the plate and also scored three times. Bailey was 4-for-6 and scored three times.
Bailey was the winning pitcher in Game 2, tossing all five innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed five hits and three earned runs.
