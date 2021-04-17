OWOSSO — Owosso couldn’t dig out of an early hole Friday, dropping a doubleheader to Goodrich 14-0 and 10-2.
Peyton Fields pitched well in relief for the Trojans in the opener, allowing only four hits.
Corbin Thompson started the nightcap and was effective early, allowing two hits, but errors allowed Goorich to take the lead.
Zach Evon was strong for Owosso in relief, allowing four hits while also striking out four.
Ben Welz led the Trojans offensively in the nightcap with two hits. Thompson added a hit and two stolen bases.
O-E struggles at Fowler
FOWLER — Ovid-Elsie dropped both games of a doubleheader at Fowler Friday, 8-2, 17-2.
Carson Gregory took the loss in the opener, allowing 4 earned runs in two innings with four strikeouts. Braxton Stenger led the Marauders offensively, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Hayden Pontack was O-E’s lone spark in the nightcap, going 2-for-2 at the plate.
