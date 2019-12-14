ORTONVILLE — Chesaning beat host Ortonville Brandon 51-25 to split Wednesday’s quad meet.
Clio beat Chesaning in the other match, 44-30.
State championship contender Jordan Rodriguez started his senior season with a victory in each match. Also winning twice for the Indians were Marcus Deberry and Kayden Witt.
