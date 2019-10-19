BATH TWP. — Adrian Eggleston threw three touchdown passes and Laingsburg beat Bath 40-16 Friday to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2017.
Eggleston also ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Austin Randall carried 12 times for 77 yards and a score for the Wolfpack (6-2, 5-2 Central Michigan Athletic Conference).
Eggleston finished 7 of 10 passing for 125 yards. He also threw two interceptions.
Colt Wurm scored on two of his three catches and totaled 77 yards. Wurm and Eggleston also led the defense with eight tackles each.
Durand 26, Ovid-Elsie 8
DURAND — Tyler Purdy rushed for 214 yards and one TD and Durand defeated Ovid-Elsie 26-8 Friday to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Jacob Lockhart ran for 68 yards and one TD while Trenton Boisclair had two TD runs for Durand.
Ovid-Elsie’s Cooper Beard ran for 100 yards on 17 carries. Aaron Hurst rushed for one TD and passed for 98 yards on 10-for-23 accuracy.
Shayne Loynes had 13 tackles for Ovid-Elsie, which fell to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
Holly 21, Owosso 20
OWOSSO — Owosso led 20-7 with 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Holly rallied for two late TDs to defeat the Trojans, 21-20 Friday.
“The boys played their hearts out again,” Owosso coach Devin Pringle said. “We just need a way to find that one last play.”
Owosso (1-7) led 13-7 at halftime as Colton Blaha scored on runs of 1 and 25 yards. Taylor Lamrouex added a 5-yard scoring run for the Trojans with 9:09 left in the third.
But Holly (3-5) scored on Kolten Steele’s 4-yard run with 3:23 left and converted the kick to make it 20-14. Then, after recovering an onside kick, quarterback Jacob Hild scored on a 1-yard run. The kick was good for a 21-20 lead.
Colton Blaha had 74 rushing yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Lamrouex rushed for 69 yards and one score off 11 carries. Hutner Blaha rushed for 53 yards on five carries.
Colton Blaha added 13 tackles, while Kristian Keyes had 11 tackles. Peyton Fields had an interception.
Linden 63, Corunna 27
CORUNNA — Quarterback Colby Kohmescher accounted for nine touchdowns as Linden rolled past Corunna 63-27 Friday night.
Kohmescher did most of his damage through the air, completing 29 of 35 passes for 486 yards and five scores. He ran for four more touchdowns and gained 32 yards on 10 carries. Seeger DeGayner caught 10 passes for 228 yards and three TDs.
Linden (3-5) broke open a 14-7 game after one quarter by outscoring Corunna 42-13 in the middle frames.
Peyton Norton threw for 199 yards and two TDs for the Cavaliers (2-6), adding another score on the ground. Nick Steinacker had six grabs for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Yarmuth ran for 29 yards on eight carries and also scored. Defensively, Gabe Baumchen and Porter Zeeman each had nine tackles for Corunna.
Mt. Morris 44, Chesaning 30
CHESANING — Mt. Morris scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to down Chesaning 44-30 Friday night.
The Indians, after trailing 22-16 at half, took a 30-22 lead into the fourth quarter before the Panthers stormed back.
Nick Fowler ran 21 times for 142 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge for Chesaning (2-6, 1-6 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Adam Kulhanek caught and ran for a touchdown, finishing with 47 yards rushing and 83 yards receiving. Trent Devereaux was 6 of 12 passing for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
On defense, the Indians’ Brenden Quackenbush and Ryleigh Qualls each had eight stops. David Smith added three tackles, one forced fumble and returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
LINDEN 63, CORUNNA 27
Linden 14 21 21 7 — 63
Corunna 7 7 6 7 — 27
First Quarter
L: Brenden Miller 28 pass from Colby Kohmescher (Carson Kelley kick), 9:04.
L: Kohmescher 2 run (Kelley kick), 8:37.
C: Peyton Norton 3 run (Fisher Morris kick), 0:15.
Second Quarter
L: Kohmescher 8 run (Kelley kick), 8:58.
C: Morris 50 pass from Norton (Morris kick), 4:31.
L: Kohmescher 7 run (Kelley kick), 2:02.
L: Seeger DeGayner 21 pass from Kohmescher (Kelley kick), 11:48.
Third Quarter
L: Miller 84 kick return (Kelley kick), 11:48.
L: DeGayner 49 pass from Kohmescher (Kelley kick), 10:35.
L: Miller 36 pass from Kohmescher (Kelley kick), 8:55.
C: Nick Yarmuth 4 run (kick failed), 6:17.
Fourth Quarter
L: Kohmescher 2 run (Kelley kick), 11:07.
C: Nick Steinacker 12 pass from Norton (Morris kick), 3:56.
TEAM STATISTICS
Linden Corunna
First downs 28 15
Total yards 611 334
Rushes-yards 24-103 26-135
Passing 31-37-508 12-24-199
Penalties-yards 10-110 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Corunna — Gabe Baumchen 1-48; Morris 4-38; Yarmuth 8-29, TD; Norton 9-28, TD; Scout Jones 1-1; Porter Zeeman 3-(minus-9). Linden — Kohmescher 10-32, 4 TD.
PASSING: Corunna — Norton 12-13-199, 2 TD, INT. Linden — Kohmescher 29-35-486, 5 TD.
RECEIVING: Corunna — Steinacker 6-127, TD; Morris 1-50, TD; Yarmuth 2-10; Jeremiah Davis 1-5; Wyatt Crego 1-4; Baumchesn 1-3. Linden — Seeger DeGayner 10-228, 3 TD.
DEFENSE: Corunna — Baumchen 9 tackles; Zeeman 9 tackles; Scout Jones 8 tackles; Tucker Woodruff 8 tackles. Linden — Bryce Eliuk 8 tackles; Griffin Michael 8 tackles.
Records: Corunna 2-6; Linden 3-5.
LAINGSBURG 40, BATH 16
Laingsburg 19 14 0 7 — 40
Bath 0 8 0 8 — 16
First Quarter
L: Adrian Eggleston 2 run (Chris Freels kick), 8:49.
L: Austin Randall 4 run (kick failed), 5:33.
L: Colt Wurm 14 pass from Eggleston (kick failed), 0:53.
Second Quarter
L: Wurm 53 pass from Eggleston (Freels kick), 4:15.
B: Gavin Parry 66 kick return (Jayden Simpson pass from Isaiah Cender), 3:18.
L: Zach Hawes 3 pass from Eggleston (Freels kick), 0:13.
Fourth Quarter
L: Eggleston 10 run (Freels kick), 1:57.
B: Parry 36 pass from Cender (Parry pass from Cender), 1:39.
TEAM STATISTICS
Lbg Bath
First downs 20 7
Total yards 316 167
Rushes-yards 35-191 26-75
Passing 7-12-125 7-18-92
Penalties-yards 3-25 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Bath — Parry 15-43. Laingsburg — Randall 12-77, TD; Eggleston 18-63, 2 TD; Doug Matthews 2-28; Zach Fortino 3-23.
PASSING: Bath — Cender 7-18-92, TD. Laingsburg — Eggleston 7-10-125, 3 TD, 2 INT; Matthews 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Bath — Parry 2-46, TD. Laingsburg — Wurm 3-77, 2 TD; Randall 2-34; Ethan Fleming 1-1; Hawes 1-3, TD.
DEFENSE: Laingsburg — Wurm 8 tackles; Eggleston 8 tackles.
Records: Bath 3-5 (3-4 CMAC); Laingsburg 6-2 (5-2 CMAC).
MT. MORRIS 44, CHESANING 44
Mt. Morris 14 8 0 22 — 44
Chesaning 6 10 14 0 — 30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chesaning — Nick Fowler 21-142, TD; Adam Kulhanek 3-47, TD; Trent Devereaux 14-40.
PASSING: Chesaning — Devereaux 6-12-139, TD, INT; Fowler 0-3-0, INT
RECEIVING: Chesaning — Kulhanek 2-83, TD; Ty Gross 2-39; Matt Warby 2-24; Alex Amman 1-17.
DEFENSE: Chesaning — Brenden Quackenbush 8 tackles; Ryleigh Qualls 8 tackles; Kulhanek 7 tackles; Gross 7 tackles; David Smith 3 tackles, FF, INT, TD.
Records: Chesaning 2-6 (1-6 MMAC); Mt. Morris 4-4 (3-4 MMAC).
HOLLY 21, OWOSSO 20
Holly 0 7 0 14 — 21
Owosso 7 6 7 0 — 20
First Quarter
OW: Colton Blaha 1 run (Noah Jafri kick), 9:26.
Second Quarter
HO: Sebastian Bennan 28 pass from Jacob Hild (kick good), 9:22.
OW: Colton Blaha 25 run (kick failed), 6:02.
Third Quarter
OW: Taylor Lamrouex 5 run (Jafri kick), 9:09.
Fourth Quarter
HO: Kolten Steele 4 run (kick good), 3:23.
HO: Jacob Hild 1 run (kick good), 1:18.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Owosso — Colton Blaha 10-74, 2 TDs; Taylor Lamrouex 11-69, TD; Hunter Blaha 5-53.
PASSING: Owosso — Team: 3-12.
DEFENSE: Owosso — Colton Blaha 13 tackles, Kristian Keyes 11 tackles, Peyton Fields INT.
Records: Owosso 1-7. Holly 3-5.
DURAND 26, OVID-ELSIE 8
Ovid-Elsie 0 0 8 0 — 8
Durand 0 8 6 12 — 26
Second Quarter
DU: Tyler Purdy 79 run (Jacob Lockhart run), 9:49.
Third Quarter
OE: Aaron Hurst 2 run (Alex Eichenberg pass from Aaron Hurst), 3:56.
DU: Trenton Boisclair 1 run (pass failed), 1:54.
Fourth Quarter
DU: Boisclair 1 run (run failed), 11:26.
DU: Jacob Lockhart 10 run (run failed), 0:45.
TEAM STATISTICS
Ovid-Elsie Durand
First downs 12 12
Total yards 245 319
Rushes-yards 31-147 41-310
Passing 10-23-98 1-1-9
Penalties-yards 8-75 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Durand — Team: 41-310. Tyler Purdy 14-214, TD; Jacob Lockhart 11-68, TD; Brock Holek 9-34; Seth Bruce 2-13. Ovid-Elsie — Cooper Beard 17-100, Eddy Evans 4-15, Shayne Loynes 11-4, Aaron Hurst 8-13.
PASSING: Durand — Boisclair 1-1-9. Ovid-Elsie — Aaron Hurst 10-23-98, 0 TD, INT.
RECEIVING: Durand — Tyler Purdy 1-9. Ovid-Elsie — Shayne Loynes 4-48, Kyren Henning 4-31.
DEFENSE: Ovid-Elsie — Shayne Loynes 13, Justin Moore 10, Max Spiess 7
Records: Durand 4-4, 3-4 MMAC. Ovid-Elsie 3-5, 3-4 MMAC.
