ST. JOHNS — The Chesaning boys cross country team wrapped up the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship by winning Tuesday’s third conference jamboree at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
The Indians, led by Levi Maier’s second-place run of 17 minutes, 32.79 seconds, scored 30 points. New Lothrop raced second with 53 and was followed by Ovid-Elsie (64), Montrose (87) and Otisville LakeVille (134).
Chase Hobson of Montrose won the race in 17:10.45.
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros ran third in 17:50.28. Filling the next three spots were Clay Powell of Ovid-Elsie (18:59.17) and Chesaning’s Jaden James (19:03.94) and Corbin Walker (19:04.73). Parker Noonan of New Lothrop was eighth (19:13.81), followed by Chesaning’s Mason Struck in ninth (19:16.79) and Dakota Sutter in 10th (19:19.36).
Also in the top 15 were Ovid-Elsie’s Ryan Gavenda (11th, 19:27.6) and Austin Smith (12th, 19:47.86); Jason Weber of New Lothrop (13th, 19:55.50); and Caleb Walker of Chesaning (15th, 20:03.58).
Byron, which only fielded four runners, was paced by Aydin Gutshall (23rd, 21:12.6). Durand also only had four runners and was paced by Dane Songer in 17th (20:15.24).
Mt. Morris, the eighth MMAC team, had three boys runners and no girls participants.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Spitzley, O-E run first
ST. JOHNS — Ovid-Elsie junior Alexis Spitzley clinched the outright individual MMAC title and the Marauders also won the league’s team crown Tuesday.
Spitzley was first in 20:55.54 while Ally Andres of New Lothrop, a freshman, was second in 21:06.07.
Ovid-Elsie locked up six of the top nine spots, scoring 21 points for first place. New Lothrop was second (59), followed by Chesaning (68), Byron (103) and Montrose (124). Durand only had three runners and had no team score.
Running third and fourth, respectively, were Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White (22:05.81) and Madison Thornton (22:44.88).
Next came Taylor Bailey of Chesaning (23:00.83); Emily Muller (23:24.52) and Samantha Grubaugh (23:31.99), both from Ovid-Elsie; Durand’s Logan Zerka (23:38.28); Kaia Spiess of Ovid-Elsie (23:40.08); Chesaning’s Makayla Reiber (23:50.45).
Filling the 11th through 15th positions were Chesaning’s Eliana Germaine (23:54.25); Juul Haartmans of Byron (23:57.07); New Lothrop’s Lindsey Wendling (24:03.18) and Josie Bauman (24:08.78); and Rachel Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie (24:36.91).
