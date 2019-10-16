OWOSSO — Owosso tasted its first Flint Metro League volleyball victory of the season, rallying past Lake Fenton 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 Tuesday.
Kendall Ihm and McKenna Sovis each had 10 kills. Brynley Hay had 14 digs, while Sovis supplied 20 assists and two blocks. Brielle Sovis had five aces and Reyn Tuttle added four.
Owosso rose to 1-7 in the Flint Metro and lowered Lake Fenton to 1-7.
“We were able to hold on in the second set after blowing a 10-point lead,” Owosso coach Steve Fitzpatrick said. “And we twice fought back from double digit deficits. Closing out games has been the one thing missing in the growth and tonight they achieved just that in front of a fantastic home crowd.”
Genesee Christian
tops Morrice
GENESEE — Genesee Christian defeated Morrice 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 Tuesday.
Mandy Miller had four kills for the Orioles, while Jade Nanasy had five digs. Katelyn Allen had three blocks and Jenna O’Berry recorded 11 assists. Both O’Berry and Allen had two aces.
“It was a tough loss to a good Genesee Christian team,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said. “We will continue to work hard in practice.”
OWOSSO def. LAKE FENTON
19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Owosso — Kendall Ihm 10, McKenna Sovis 10.
Assists: Owosso — McKenna Sovis 20.
Blocks: Owosso — McKenna Sovis 2.
Digs: Owosso — Brynley Hay 14.
Aces: Owosso — Brielle Sovis 5, Reyn Tuttle 4.
Records: Owosso 1-7 Flint Metro League. Lake Fenton 1-7 Flint Metro.
GENESEE CHRISTIAN def. MORRICE
25-13, 25-18, 25-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Mandy Miller 4, Ally Colthorp 2.
Assists: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 11.
Blocks: Morrice — Katelyn Allen 3.
Digs: Morrice — Jade Nanasy 5, Jordyn Cartier 4.
Aces: Morrice — O’Berry 2, Katelyn Allen 2.
Records: Morrice 8-3 GAC.
