CORUNNA — Flint Southwestern Academy defeated Corunna 58-47 Saturday in non-conference play, handing the Cavaliers their second straight loss.
Cole Mieske (15 points), Porter Zeeman (12 points) and Carson Socia (10 points) all reached double figures for Corunna. The Jaguars, however, closed with a 22-11 fourth quarter to capture the victory.
James Williams scored 22 points to pace Flint Southwestern. Quayvon Warren scored 11 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Carson Socia 3 2-2 10, Cole Mieske 5 5-9 15, Porter Zeeman 4 4-4 12, Dylan Quirk 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 4 0-0 8.
Notre Dame Prep 72, New Lothrop 46
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop fell 72-46 to visiting Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Saturday in non-conference action.
Jayden Galloup scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Joe Bitterman scored eight for the Hornets (2-2). Jordan Belmar and Trevor Eustace scored seven and six points, respectively.
Notre Dame Prep (3-2) ran out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter and led 39-13 by halftime.
Wade Robinson scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for the visitors. Jonathan Risi added 14 points and Jack Olis had 13.
NL SCORING: Jayden Galloup 3 2-2 11, Joe Bitterman 3 0-0 8, Jordan Belmar 3 1-2 7, Trevor Eustace 2 2-3 6, Jaden Curry 2 0-0 4, Krew Kohlmann 1 0-0 3, Keegan Vitous 1 0-0 3, Luke Henige 1 0-0 2, Greh Henderson 0 2-2 2.
Webberville 63, Morrice 39
MORRICE — Webberville rose to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Genesee Area Conference by defeating Morrice, 63-39 Saturday.
Owen Doerner scored 15 points with five rebounds for Morrice (2-2, 1-1 GAC Blue). Brandon Buchanan scored six points with eight rebounds and Peyton Smith had eight rebounds and four assists.
Webberville was led by Kolson Lycos, with 24 points, and Dawson Lott, with 14 points.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 1 2-2 4, Caleb Rivers 1 2-2 4, Evan McPherson 1 0-2 2, Peyton Smith 1 0-0 2, Brandon Buchanan 3 0-0 6, Owen Doerner 5 2-2 15, Todd Nanasy 2 0-0 4. Brett McGowan 1 0-0 2.
