BEECHER TWP. — Byron held off Flint Beecher 15-10 Friday night to clinch an automatic berth in the state playoffs.
Jack Selon ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, one each in the second and third quarters to stake the Eagles (6-3) to a 15-0 lead. Selon has rushed for 1,328 yards on the season.
Beecher (4-5) made things interesting with 10 points in the fourth quarter — a 74-yard TD pass from Jacoby Sanders to Earnest Sanders and a safety in a span of 46 seconds.
Matt Pellman had nine tackles on defense, including a sack, for Byron.
The Eagles will now wait to find out their playoff opponent. The postseason draw will be announced Sunday night on Fox Sports Detroit.
New Lothrop 42,
Frankenmuth 22
FRANKENMUTH — New Lothrop quarterback Avery Moore accounted for six touchdowns as the Hornets cruised in a matchup of highly-ranked teams Friday night.
Moore completed 13 of 20 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns — three of which went to receiver Will Muron — for the Hornets (9-0), the top-ranked team in Division 7 by the Associated Press. He also ran for 69 yards and two scores on 24 carries.
Muron finished with six catches for 135 yards; he also rushed 16 times for 77 yards. Cam Orr caught a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
New Lothrop’s defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Jake Graves and Colby Hemgesberg. Alec Mangino had 10 tackles and Moore added nine.
Frankenmuth (8-1), ranked third in Division 5, allowed its most points of the season; its previous high was in a 23-20 win Oct. 4 over Swan Valley.
Hemlock 36, Laingsburg 14
HEMLOCK — Brady Devereaux ran for three touchdowns to lead Hemlock past Laingsburg in a matchup of two playoff-bound teams Friday night.
Devereaux finished with 136 yards on 24 carries for the Huskies (7-2). Aaryn Sylvestern added 149 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The Huskies outrushed Laingsburg 338-71.
Adrian Eggleston completed 13 of 22 passes for Laingsburg in place of regular starting quarterback Doug Matthews. He also ran for 30 yards and a score. Austin Randall had 41 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Zach Hawes hauled in four passes for 85 yards.
Parker Gregg led the defense with 13 tackles for the Wolfpack (6-3), which will now wait to see which team they draw in the playoffs.
Owosso 64, Stockbridge 42
STOCKBRIDGE — Junior running back Noah Crites tied a school record with five touchdown runs and Owosso defeated Stockbridge 64-42 while rushing for 496 yards.
Crites rushed 15 times for 95 yards for the Trojans (2-7).
Three Owosso players ran for more than 100 yards in the game. Hunter Blaha carried 10 times for 167 yards and one TD. Colton Blaha rushed for 131 yards and three scores on 16 carries and Taylor Lamrouex had 104 yards on 11 carries.
Colton Blaha had eight tackles including two quarterback sacks.
Stockbridge finished the season 3-6.
Perry 27, Bath 26
BATH — Perry edged Bath, 27-26, to finish its regular season at 5-4 and will wait until Sunday to see if it is good enough to qualify for the postseason playoffs.
Quarterback Brodie Crim rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
Jared Warfle ran for 90 yards and one score while Crim completed six of 20 passes for 127 yards and one TD.
Warfle had three catches for 86 yards and one score. Jacob Orweller had two grabs for 32 yards.
Bath led 18-7 at one point before Perry rallied and pulled ahead with 1 minute left in regulation. Bath drove to the Perry 16 on the following drive but was stopped.
Andrew McConnell led Perry with 10 tackles, while Crim had seven stops.
Bath fell to 3-6.
Carrollton 62, Chesaning 21
CHESANING — Carrollton defeated Chesaning, 62-21, while lowering the Indians to 2-7 Friday.
Nick Fowler led Chesaning with 123 rushing yards and two scores. Trent Devereaux completed 10 of 22 passes for 146 yards and one TD for the Indians. Adam Kulhanek had two catches for 72 yards and one score.
Chesaning’s defense featured Fowler and ELi Escamilla, each with eight tacklels.
Carrollton finished 5-4.
Durand 60, Bendle 20
BURTON — Durand defeated Burton Bendle, 60-20, Friday to finish its regular season at 5-4.
The Railroaders will now wait to see if the five wins is good enough to make the postseason. Teams with six wins automatically earn playoff spots.
Bendle finished 2-7.
BYRON 15, FLINT BEECHER 10
Byron 0 8 7 0 — 15
Flint Beecher 0 0 0 10 — 10
Second Quarter
B: Jack Selon pass to Casey Hatfield 10 yards (conversion good), 12:00
Third Quarter
B: Jack Selon 7 yard rush (kick is good), 4:23
Fourth Quarter
F: Jacoby Sanders pass to Earnest Sanders 74 yards (conversion is good), 8:46
F: Safety, 8;00
TEAM STATISTICS
Byron Beech
First downs 11 7
Total yards 213 185
Rushes-yards 45-164 28-47
Passing 4-13-49 7-19-138
Penalties-yards 9-62 7-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Flint Beecher — Damian Scott 9-40. Byron — Jack Selon 26-162 TD
PASSING: Flint Beecher — Jacoby Sanders 7-19-138-TD-INT. Byron — Jack Selon 3-11-42
RECEIVING: Flint Beecher — Earnest Sanders 4-119 TD. Byron — Josh Green 1-25,Casey Hatfield 1-10 TD.
DEFENSE: Flint Beecher — Jacoby Sanders 6 tackles, Byron — Matt Pellman 7 tackles, sack.
Records: Flint Beecher 5-3 (2-1); Byron 6-3 (5-2).
OWOSSO 64, STOCKBRIDGE 42
Owosso 20 16 14 14 — 64
Stockbridge 20 8 14 0 — 42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Owosso — Team: 496. Hunter Blaha 10-167, TD; Colton Blaha 16-131, 3 TDs; Taylor Lamrouex 11-104, Noah Crites 15-95, 5 TDs.
DEFENSE: Owosso — Colton Blaha 8 tackles, 2 sacks.
Records: Stockbridge 3-6. Owosso 2-7.
PERRY 27, BATH 26
Perry 0 7 7 13 — 27
Bath 6 12 0 8 — 26
First Quarter
BA: Isiah Cender 14 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
BA: Devin Dexter 85 run (kick failed).
PE: Brodie Crim 3 run (Jerad Warfle kick)
BA: Gavin Parry 49 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
PE: Warfle 4 run (Warfle kick).(conversion), time
Fourth Quarter
BA: Jaden Simpson 25 pass from Cender. (conversion good).
PE: Warfle 62 pass from Crim (Warfle kick).
PE: Crim 1 run (conversion failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perry — Crim 12-110, 2 TDs; Warfle 24-90, TD.
PASSING: Perry — Crim 6-20-127, TD.
RECEIVING: Perry — Warfle 3-86, TD; Jacob Orweller 2-32.
DEFENSE: Perry — Andrew McConnell 10, Crim 7.
Records: Bath 3-6. Perry 5-4.
HEMLOCK 36, LAINGSBURG 14
Laingsburg 0 14 0 0 — 14
Hemlock 0 15 7 14 — 36
Second Quarter
H: Brady Devereaux 4 run (Devereaux run), 11:54.
L: Austin Randall 32 run (Chris Freels kick), 10:57.
H: Derek Mills 5 pass from Dylan Lagrow (Devereaux kick), 7:19.
L: Adrian Eggleston 3 run (Freels kick), 4:43.
Third Quarter
H: Devereaux 1 run (Devereaux kick), 9:23.
Fourth Quarter
H: Devereaux 1 run (Devereaux kick), 11:13.
H: Aaryn Sylvester 1 run (Devereaux kick), 1:32.
TEAM STATISTICS
Lburg Hem
First downs 10 29
Total yards 256 474
Rushes-yards 15-71 52-338
Passing 13-22-185 11-14-136
Penalties-yards 6-50 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Hemlock — Sylvester 15-149, TD; Devereaux 24-136, 3 TD. Laingsburg — Randall 5-41, TD; Eggleston 9-30, TD; Zach Fortino 1-0.
PASSING: Hemlock — Lagrow 11-14-136, TD. Laingsburg — Eggleston 13-22-185.
RECEIVING: Hemlock — Devereaux 3-60; Braden Green 3-41; Mills 4-21, TD; Sylvester 1-14. Laingsburg — Zach Hawes 4-85; Randall 4-55; Jarrod King 4-27; Colt Wrum 1-18.
DEFENSE: Hemlock — Michael Zolinski 7 tackles — Parker Gregg 13 tackles; Jacob Hummel 10 tackles; Eggleston 10 tackles; Hawes 9 tackles.
Records: Hemlock 7-2; Laingsburg 6-3.
NEW LOTHROP 42, FRANKENMUTH 22
New Lothrop 15 21 0 6 — 42
Frankenmuth 0 14 0 8 — 22
First Quarter
NL: Cam Orr 48 pass from Avery Moore (Ian Gross kick), 10:16.
NL: Will Muron 19 pass from Moore (Moore run), 2:10.
Second Quarter
NL: Muron 35 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 10:56.
F: Reif 72 run (Thompson kick), 10:36.
NL: Mruon 73 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 7:20.
F: Rich 24 run (Brenner kick), 5:58.
NL: Moore 5 run (Gross kick), 0:58.
Fourth Quarter
NL: Moore 7 run (kick failed), 11:04.
F: Rich 2 run (Messing kick), 8:58.
TEAM STATISTICS
NL Fmuth
First downs 22 18
Total yards 390 303
Rushes-yards 41-150 36-253
Passing 13-20-240 3-13-50
Penalties-yards 12-105 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Frankenmuth — Roche 14-92; Reif 6-77, TD; Rich 11-62, 2 TD. New Lothrop — Muron 16-77; Moore 24-69, 2 TD; Jake Graves 1-4.
PASSING: Frankenmuth — Reif 3-13-50, 2 INT. New Lothrop — Moore 13-20-240, 4 TD.
RECEIVING: Frankenmuth — Messing 3-50. New Lothrop — Muron 6-135, 3 TD; Graves 6-57; Orr 1-48, TD.
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Alec Mangino 10 tackles; Moore 9 tackles; Graves 6 tackles, INT; Colby Hemgesbert 4 tackles, INT.
Records: Frankenmuth 8-1; New Lothrop 9-0.
