MT. MORRIS — Playing spirited volleyball in front of its raucous home crowd, Mt. Morris upset Corunna in a five-set, first-round Division 2 district marathon Monday.
The Panthers won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-15 before the Cavaliers rallied to win the next two, 25-8 and 25-16.
In the fifth set, Corunna led 15-14 and needed just one point to close it out. But a Cavalier serve fell short and Mt. Morris went on to capture a 17-15 win on a block by Reagen Dotson.
Corunna (24-10-6), an honorable mention in the Division 2 state coaches poll, made the state semifinals in 2018 and won the Flint Metro League Stars Division this fall. But it was Mt. Morris (34-23-8) that advanced to host Owosso (12-27-3) in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal.
The Panthers led 14-13 in the fifth set but missed a serve, giving Corunna the opportunity to close it out.
“In the fifth set, we missed serves a couple of times on game point and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ ” Mt. Morris coach James Pender said. “Coming in, all year long, Corunna and Clio have been playing better than us. We have a great fan base and they did a nice job tonight. We’ve been up and down all year. We have just one senior and we knew it was going to be a struggle all year long.”
Elizabeth Norris, Corunna’s senior setter/middle hitter and a finalist for Miss Volleyball, said it was a bitter loss to swallow.
“We had lost those first two (sets) and I don’t know if we were really expecting that,” Norris said. “I think they just caught us off guard. We hadn’t seen Mt. Morris earlier in the year and so we didn’t know what it was going to be like. I think in the third and the fourth sets, we just knew that we had a job to do. I think we were able to regroup and recuperate and figure out what we needed to do.
“It’s definitely disappointing.”
Corunna head coach Kari Carnell left without speaking to the media. No stat leaders were available for the Cavaliers.
CHESANING
SWEEPS HAMADY
In Monday’s nightcap at Mt. Morris, Chesaning swept Flint Hamady 25-17, 25-20, 25-6. The Indians (14-18-4) advanced to play Clio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinal at Mt. Morris.
Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said the Indians need to step up their game if they plan on getting past the Mustangs.
“We came out a bit flat tonight, but we fought through and we were able get the victory,” Poyer said. “We will need to pick up our intensity, communication and overall play if we hope to move on in district play.
Karissa Ferry had nine kills for the Indians while Sidnee Struck added seven kills.
Chesaning trailed 8-4 in the first set but, behind the serving of Jordyn Bishop and Meghan Florian, righted the ship to take an 11-9 lead en route to the 25-17 victory.
In the second set, Chesaning again pulled away in the closing stages while being keyed by the serving of Elizabeth Coon and Bishop. Ferry’s jump serve ricocheted off a Hamady defender to close the final set as the Indians won 25-6.
Chesaning senior outside hitter Claire Greenfelder said the Indians got stronger as the match progressed.
“The key to that was communication,” Greenfelder said. “We were kind of a little slow at that in the beginning and we were looking like we were a little tired out there. But once everyone started communicating, and getting into it, everyone was pumped and ready to go.”
Greenfelder said Clio will be a big test on Wednesday.
“We’re going to come back super hard for Clio and put everything we have into it,” she said. “We’re going to put some fire under ourselves after last year. They beat us in the first round of the districts, but that was last year.”
The Indians also featured Coon, with nine points and 15 assists, and Bishop, with nine points.
Struck said Chesaning did not play at its best.
“To be honest, we looked a little rough tonight,” Struck said. “We’re going to get after it in practice tomorrow though and get our communication down because that was really hard. We’re going to have to step it up a couple of notches and probably more.”
Division 2 District at Mt. Morris
CHESANING def. HAMADY
25-17, 25-20, 25-6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Karissa Ferry 9, Sidnee Struck 7.
Assists: Chesaning — Elizabeth Coon 15.
Points: Chesaning — Coon 9, Jordyn Bishop 9.
Records: Chesaning 14-18-4
