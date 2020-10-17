FOOTBALL: New Lothrop rolls to 5-0 with 49-6 win over Durand

NEW LOTHROP — Another week, another win for the Hornets.
No. 3-ranked New Lothrop came out and took care of business in a workmanlike effort, defeating No. 10 Durand 49-6 on a brisk fall Friday evening.
“I thought we came out right from the start, offensively and defensively, special teams,” New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said. “We were hitting on all cylinders tonight. It’s another step forward this season. We’re in a good spot right now.”
The Hornets outgained the Railroaders in overall yardage, 322-163, picked off three passes, scored almost at will, and dominated the game, scoring on several quick-strike plays.
The game was over for all intents and purposes in the first quarter, when New Lothrop went up 21-0.
The Hornets coasted the rest of the way, with quarterback Cam Orr completing 8 of 9 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Will Muron had four carries for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets, and wideout Julius Garza had one catch — making it count and taking it 54 yards and a touchdown.
Durand won the time of possession battle, 30:01 to 17:59, but couldn’t translate that into points, only scoring late. After the Railroaders scored, a two point conversion try was unsuccessful.
Four Durand turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble, effectively ended several promising drives.
New Lothrop opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game, with Muron breaking off a 45-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing Durand possession, New Lothrop’s Bryce Cheney picked off Durand’s Trenton Boisclair and returned it for a touchdown.
On the Hornets’ next possession, Rafael Wood punched in a 33-yard touchdown run, followed by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cam Orr to Julius Garza.
Orr added TD tosses to Cannon Cromwell (19 yards) and another to Muron (36 yards), before taking in a 24-yarder himself on the ground.
New Lothrop began resting its starters in the second half, and Durand finished out the game’s scoring with a 30-yard strike from Boisclair to running back Charlie Rawlins. Boisclair finished the game 9 of 24 for 121 yards, one touchdown, and three picks. Rawlins led the Railroaders in rushing with 26 carries for 42 yards.
Muron led the Hornets in rushing, with four carries for 82 yards and a TD. Wood and Orr added rushing scores of their own. Top receivers were Garza with his 54-yard TD snag, Muron with two receptions for 52 yards and a TD, and Garret Mangino with three catches and 33 yards.
Defensively, Mangino had five tackles for New Lothrop, followed by Orr with 4.5, Garza with four, Kody Krupp with 3.5, Alec Mangino and Rafael Wood with three, and Isiah Pasik with 2.5. Cheney was huge on the defensive side for the Hornets, collecting two interceptions on New Lothrop’s side of the field.
“Defensively all year, we’ve been stout,” Galvas said. “I think we’ve given up a score or two all year. Up front, we’re ball hawks and we’re creating turnovers. If we can do that, we can play with just about anyone.”
Galvas said he was impressed by his team’s ability to create turnovers and control the game.
“Turnovers got momentum on our side, and we have been able to get quick starts this season,” Galvas added. “We’ve been able to ride that throughout the season so far. I’m obviously really pleased with our performance.”
