CHESANING — Since the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Championships began in girls tennis in 2019, Chesaning has ruled the roost.
The Indians have won the league every year with the exception of the 2020 season, which was erased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the MMAC is just a four-team league, Chesaning was plenty good outside it as well, placing second at the Division 4 regionals to qualify for the state finals, where the team finished tied for 21st in the state.
The team continues to have a steady hand at the helm in coach Dr. Tom Teal, now in his 16th season at Chesaning. He will be assisted by boys head coach David Gasper.
Teal expects to have a solid squad again this year, despite the graduation of seniors. Meghan Florian, Caitlyn Gasper, Karissa Ferry, Kate Lewis, Mary Irland, Halee Vance and Alexis Brown.
“We did lose a few seniors, but we’re going to do well,” Teal said. “We have a lot of potential growth. The girls are going to have to work hard to get to where they want to get, but I think we can. We have some athletic girls. We have five players off the basketball team.”
Lilly Skaryd, a senior, is one such hooper. She returns after posting a 17-2 record at No. 2 singles and winning league and regional titles as a junior. For her efforts, she was named team MVP. Skaryd will move up to No. 1 singles this spring, taking Florian’s place.
“I think (moving up) is going to be really tough but I’m excited,” Skaryd said. “Honestly, I hope to have a winning season and if we do well at regionals we can go to states again. It will be my third time if we do it this year … I’m just trying to work on hitting my serves harder and hitting my forehands and backhands harder and winning more shots.”
Skaryd said Chesaning always seems to improve as the season goes along thanks to its seasoned coaching staff.
“Doc and Dave always do a great job in preparing us for the season and we always contend from the first game to the last match,” Skaryd said.
Alexia Mugute captured league and regional titles at No. 4 doubles a year ago. She will have a new partner this season, but plans to keep up the winning.
“We lost a lot (of players),” Mugute said. “I think if we work hard enough and really want it, then we can get it. I think I’ll be at No. 2 doubles this year. I did lose my partner but hopefully Kylie Morse can step up with her A game and do the position.”
Also back are senior Andee Hosner, who will likely compete at No. 2 singles — up from her No. 3 spot a year ago — ant the doubles team of seniors Kennedy McAlpine and Avery Butcher, who competed at the No. 3 court last year, but are expected to headline going forward.
Argus-Press 2022
Girls Tennis Preview
Chesaning
Last season: 10-3-2
Head coach: Tom Teal
Key returners: Lilly Skaryd, Sr., Andee Hosner, Sr., Kennedy McAlpine, Sr.; Avery Butcher, Sr., Alexia Mugute, Sr., Kylie Morse, Sr.
Outlook: Chesaning will seek to three-peat as MMAC champions and capture a berth at the state finals. Skaryd, who went 17-2 in 2021, will lead the way at No. 1 singles after winning league and regional individual titles. Andee Hosner set to compete at No. 2 singles. Alexia Mugute returns after winning league and regional crowns at No. 4 doubles.
Corunna
Last season: 1-8
Head coach: Bill Lawson
Key returners: Ava Champion, Jr.; Lila Belmer, Sr.; Emma Bruckman, Sr.; Emma Challender, Jr.; Katie Richardson, Sr.; Marissa Rowe, So.
Outlook: There is pretty much nowhere to go but up for the Cavaliers after last year’s ninth-place Flint Metro finish, but, facing stiff competition, ascending coud prove difficult.
Durand
Last season: 11-3, second MMAC, tied for third at regionals
Head coach: Nicole Carpenter
Key returners: Emma Warren, Jr., Mia Coleman, Sr.; Jillian Reddy, Jr., Raegan Taylor, So.; Julia Burk, So.; Ashlynn Duffy, Jr.; Chloe Whitney, Sr.
Key newcomers: Wynn Carpenter, Fr.; Jaci Garske, Fr.; Londyn Laviolette, Sr.; Ally Fraley, Sr.
Outlook: If anyone is going to push Chesaning in the MMAC this year, last year’s runner-up, Durand, seems likeliest to do it. The Railroaders started things off on the right foot with a 5-3 win over Owosso in their opener, but Carpenter said her team still has plenty of improving to do. “We are pretty young and have lots of learning to do,” Carpenter said. “We still need some time to finalize our lineup, but the overall goals will be to have fun, improve throughout the season and just do our best at each match.”
Owosso
Last season: 2-7
Head coach: Carrie Rugenstein
Key returners: Ellie Feldpausch, Sr.; Jenaya Hill, Jr.; Evelyn Johnson, Sr.; Kami Bowles, Jr.; Amanda Brainerd, Jr.; Paige Box, Jr.; Olivia Wiley, Jr.; Hayley Beggs, Sr.; Willow McLaughlin, Sr.
Outlook: Owosso graduated No. 1 singles player Kelsey Andrykovich. Ellie Feldpausch, who had an outstanding 14-2 season last year at No. 3 singles, will replace her. Evelyn Johnson went 7-2 at fourth singles a season ago, and will be in the mix to round out the rotation along with Jenaya Hill, Kamerin Bowles and Elena DeMiguel. Owosso’s doubles competitors include Olivia Wiley and Savannah Williams, Paige Box and Amanda Brainerd, Kalea Berry and Rebakah Starr and Alayna Scripter and Emma Livingston. The Trojans couldn’t quite beat Durand in their season opener, falling 5-3, but still acquitted themselves relatively well. Feldpausch, in particular, sparkled, cruising in straight sets past the Railroaders’ Emma Warren, 6-1, 6-1.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 3rd Place MMAC
Head coach: Taylor Johnson
Outlook: The Marauders will try and move up to the top half of the MMAC this spring under the leadership of Johnson.
