Michigan’s trout opener has arrived, just like it has so many times before on the last Saturday of April. Purists and worm drowners alike revere the experience of chasing the scale-less fish that inhabit the colder waters of our north country. For me it’s been over 50 years since being introduced to the crafty art of hooking the line-shy creatures, but one opener stands out among dozens.
The routine would involve camping along Houghton Creek near Rose City and going after brown trout. The day before, a friend and I arrived at the private-land site prepared to set up our tent, only to discover that a DNR vehicle had already parked near the river. An apparent confrontation had developed with the law officer and none other than my two brothers in-law and one of their friends, who were to be among the small group of campers. I had to stick my nose in.
Upon approach, I couldn’t help but notice a slew of fishing rods and reels atop the official’s car. Being the day before the opener, things didn’t look good for the boys. The officer informed me that he had been down to the shore and found all of the rods propped up along the bank with lines in the water. He added that he had also found these suspicious characters nearby, but not actually holding onto the rods. Trouble was there was nobody else around. He wanted a confession but none seemed forthcoming.
Hold on, now. That mess of rods and reels didn’t look familiar to me – kind of run down and old – not the kind of equipment I thought any of them owned. And, that’s what I said. But, the wise patrolman noted aloud, “Look. These guys were down there. Nobody else. There’s worms on the hooks and they have worms in their coolers.”
The older of the two brothers in-law was doing all the talking. And, thinking. “Well, you know there are different kinds of worms,” as if to confuse the obvious. Without hesitation, the sly officer piped back, “Yeah. And, they don’t all crawl on the ground.” And, with that bit of wisdom he backed out of there with the dubious bounty.
Of course I had to know what was really going on and as soon as the dust cleared, I found out. Sure enough, my extended family was guilty and up the creek without their stuff.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, a person has a great chance to give to the cause of sustaining one of our greatest natural resources: lake sturgeon. And, it sounds like fun!
Volunteers are needed in Cheboygan County now through early June to stand guard as mature lake sturgeon head upstream to their spawning sites along the Black River.
The Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow is working in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and tribes to protect the fish from being illegally harvested during the six-week spawning season.
“For over 20 years, the annual Sturgeon Guarding Program has proven that people serving as sturgeon guards watching over the river have virtually eliminated poaching, while helping to ensure the protection and reproductive success of the species,” said, Mary Paulson the guarding program’s volunteer coordinator.
“It’s a unique and rewarding experience to witness these majestic fish swimming up the Black River, and to be a key player in safeguarding one of Michigan’s most valuable natural resources.”
Volunteers are assigned shifts along the river to stand watch and report suspicious activity to the DNR conservation officers who also are patrolling. The program also uses aerial surveillance to monitor the area.
The monitoring activity, designed to protect the fish, is also an opportunity to get involved in natural resource management and has drawn volunteers ranging from families, church groups, Scouting groups and students to artists such as photographers.
Individuals or groups interested in volunteering should contact Jim and Mary Paulson at 989-763-7568. Volunteers also can register online at sturgeonfortomorrow.org/guarding-program.php or search online for Sturgeon for Tomorrow, Black Lake Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.