NEW LOTHROP — In its regular season finale, New Lothrop paid back Durand 55-35 Friday on the Railroaders’ home floor.
The Hornets lost 47-35 to the Railroaders at home on March 2.
New Lothrop (6-6, 5-2 MMAC) carved out a 25-4 halftime lead. It was the best half of basketball New Lothrop played this season, according to head coach Brady Simons.
“To hold a team to only four points in a half is just outstanding and we really played well against their zone as well — knocking down seven 3 pointers,” Simons said.
Drew Kohlmann scored 17 points for the Hornets. Jayden Galloup finished with a career-high 15 points and five 3-pointers, while Trevor Eustace scored nine points.
Durand (6-9, 3-4) featured the 16-point scoring of Gabe Lynn. Lynn also came up with four steals. Austin Kelley had 12 rebounds.
New Lothrop scoring: Drew Kohlmann 5 5-5 17, Matt Kieffer 1 2-4 4, Trevor Eustace 4 1-1 9, Jordan Belmar 1 2-5 4, Jayden Galloup 5 0-0 15, Jaden Beasley-Curry 3 0-2 6.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 1 2-3 5, Gavin Wells 1 0-0 2, Gabe Lynn 5 3-7 16, Trenton Boisclair 1 5-6 7, Mason Pancheck 1 0-0 2, Dylan McDonald 0 3-4 3.
Byron 46, Montrose 36
BYRON — Justin Frey scored 18 points — on six 3-pointers — and Jalen Branch scored 10 points as Byron defeated Montrose 46-36 Friday for its second straight win.
Frey has drained 15 3-pointers in the last three games. Byron, which dropped its first 15 games, ended its regular season at 2-15 overall and 1-6 in the MMAC.
Montrose (2-8, 1-6) was led by Marcus Hosner, with 18 points.
Byron scoring: James Miller 1 4-5 6, Jalen Branch 4 2-4 6, Caden Aldrich 3 3-4 9, Nathan Erdman 1 0-0 3, Justin Frey 6 0-0 18
