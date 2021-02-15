BYRON — Sarah Marvin had 29 points and 10 rebounds Saturday s Byron’s girls basketball team cruised past Okemos, 69-35.
Makayla Clement added 18 points and seven steals for the Eagles, who improved to 3-0 on the season. Makenna Clement had a double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Byron outscored Okemos 27-5 in the first half to take control of the game.
Marvin also had eight steals and seven assists. She (1,050 points) moved past Jene Braden (1,045) for second on the school’s all-time scoring list, trailing only Calla Bartlett (1,116).
BYRON SCORING: Skylar Lewis 2 0-0 6, MaryAnn Montgomery 0 0-2 0, Sarah Marvin 11 5-7 29, Makayla Clement 6 5-10 18, Becky Marvin 1 4-5 6, Makenna Clement 4 1-1 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.