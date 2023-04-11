CORUNNA — Corunna and Owosso fought split on the track (and field) Tuesday to open the dual-meet season.
On the girls side, Owosso defeated Corunna for the first time in 28 years — winning 77-59 at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Trojan senior Claire Agnew broke her own school record in the pole vault by clearing 11-feet, 6-inches. It was her second record of the day — she had cleared 11-3 (her old best was 11-0) moments before clearing 11-6.
In the boys meet, Corunna defeated Owosso, 104-33.
Corunna’s win owed a lot to Kenny Evans, who won the 1600-meter run (4:37.46), the 3200 run (10:33.17) and helped Corunna win the 4x800 relay in 9:41.88 with Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Roka and Logan Roka.
Corunna’s Wyatt Bower was tops in the long jump (21-41/4) and 100 dash (11.14). Also winning solo events for Corunna were Nick Strauch (200 dash, 23.49), Lucas Kuran (400 dash, 54.24), Logan Roka (800 run, 2:00.74), Xavier Anderson (shot put, 39-5) and Alan Mrva (discus (118-1).
The Cavs won the 4x100 relay with Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Strauch and Tarick Bower (43.98); the 4x200 with Jacobs, Tarick Bower, Strauch and Wyatt Bower (1:31.90); and the 4x400 relay with Kuran, Jaxon Strauch, Logan Roka and Nick Strauch (3:37.24).
Tyler Hufnagel led the way for the Owosso boys, winning the 110 hurdles (16.06) and 300 hurdles (43.29). Other Trojan winners were Gavin Mecomber (high jump, 5-8) and Max Baade (pole vault, 10-6).
The Owosso girls got three solo wins apiece from junior Peyton Spicer and freshman Emma Crandell.
Spicer won the shot put (30-1), discus (88-5) and high jump (4-10) while Crandell won the 800 run (2:44.32), the 1600 run (5:56.86) and the 3200 run (12:59.04).
Libby Summerland of Owosso won the 400 dash (1:01.54) while Trojans Kyle Bermudez won the 100 hurdles (18.88) and Gabrielle Hufnagel won the 300 hurdles (52.75).
Owosso also won the 4x400 relay with Agnew, Makenna Gregory, Summerland and Gabrielle Hufnagel (4:41.95) and the 4x800 relay with Emma Johnson, Josie Jenkinson, Natalie Summerland and Mia Lentz (12:10.89).
Corunna’s Neele’ge’ Sims finished first in the 100 dash (13.60), 200 dash (28.16) and long jump (15-21/2).
Sims also anchored Corunna’s winning 4x100 relay team with Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles and MacKenzie LeCureux (52.93).
The Cavaliers won the 4x200 relay with Patrick, Boles, Emily Reichert and Laurie Platner (1:57.7).
Olivet sweeps Perry
OLIVET — Olivet and Quincy turned back Perry twice in a track and field double-dual meet Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Perry fell to Olivet 113-231/2 and Quincy, 91-45.
Perry’s Rease Teel swept both the 100-meter (11.84) and 200-meter (24.19) dashes in the boys competition.
Also winning for the Rambler boys were Mason Nosis (1600 run, 5:23.21) and Chandler Webb (pole vault, 9-6).
The Perry girls lost to Olivet,1011/2-191/2, and to Quincy, 93-33.
The Rambler girls featured Abigail Cochrane, first in the 100 dash (13.86), 200 dash ( 28.77) and 4x100 relay with Ava Hansen, Jaidyn Sadler and Anna Nixon (58.14).
Nixon won the long jump by covering 15 feet, 11/2 inches.
BOYS GOLF
Swartz Creek 181, Owosso 183
SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso delivered its best team score in three years but lost a tight 181-183 season-opening golf match to Swartz Creek Tuesday at Genesee Valley Meadows.
“We executed well,” said Owosso coach Dave Owens. “Third-year varsity player Jon Mazza led the way with a 7-over par 43.”
Mazza was followed by another third-year varsity performer, Ryan Dahl, with a 46. Owen Feldpausch and Tucker Lewis , both in their second year on the varsity, each carded 47s for Owosso.
BASEBALL
Chesaning’s Fulk no-hits Byron
BYRON — Logan Fulk fired a no-hitter as Chesaning opened the 2023 baseball campaign with a bang — a 21-0 five-inning victory over Byron Monday.
Fulk tossed all five innings, striking out nine while permitting no hits. The lone baserunner for the Eagles came on a walk in the third inning. It was Fulk’s second no-hitter of his career (he had a perfect game against Byron last year).
Adam Woodcock reached base all five times he went to bat for the Indians. Woodcock batted 3-for-3 with two walks and drove in four runs. Nash Wendling had two hits.
In Game 2, Chesaning won 16-0 behind Brady Sager’s two-hit shutout over three innings. Sager struck out nine and walked one.
The Indians (2-0) laced 13 hits in the nightcap with Fulk, Lucas Powell, Sager, Max Volk and Lucas Rumisek each tagging multiple hits. Fulk batted 3-for-3 with four RBIs while Volk, Rumisek, Sager and Powell each had two hits.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ovid-Elsie 6, Durand 2
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie opened its 2023 girls tennis season Tuesday with a 6-2 MMAC victory over visiting Durand.
The Marauders swept the singles competition and gwent 2-2 in doubles matches.
Ovid-Elsie’s singles victories came from Rylee Lewis, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 over Emma Warren; Brooklyn Belill, 6-3, 6-1 over Wynn Carpenter; Christina Rademacher-Vine, 6-1, 6-2 over Julia Burk; and Itziar Bustamante, 6-0, 6-2 over Jaekub Richefort.
Durand’s Raegan Taylor and Jillian Reddy won their match at No. 1 doubles — besting Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender, 6-0, 6-2.
The Railroaders also prevailed at No. 3 doubles, with Londyn Laviolette and Deedee Lane defeating Jenna Tomasek and Kaia Spiess, 6-4, 6-2.
The Marauders won at No. 2 doubles, with Hannah Moore and Ellyanna Carman defeating Jaci Garske and Ashlynn Duffey, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.
O-E’s No. 4 doubles team of Ava Anderson and Willow Evans prevailed 7-5, 6-1 over Avery Taylor and Gabriella Keeler.
Owosso 6, Corunna 2
CORUNNA — Owosso defeated Corunna 6-2 Tuesday in Flint Metro League tennis action.
The teams split the four singles matchups.
The Cavs’ Ava Champion won at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 over Olivia Wiley. Corunna’s Emma Challender prevailed at No. 2, sweeping Sophie Voss, 6-1, 7-5.
Owosso’s Kate Grinnell won at No. 3 singles, besting Samantha Bruckman 6-2, 6-1. Rebekah Starr of the Trojans defeated No. 4 singles opponent “G” Gerlande Bellegarde, 6-1, 6-2.
Owosso swept the doubles action: Jenaya Hill and Kamerin Bowles defeated Sierra Smith and Kenadie Croskey 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Brainerd and Paige Box upended Kyra Middleton and Caty Janicek 6-0, 6-0; Alayna Scripter and Lauren Collard defeated Hailey Lake and Ashlyn Bemke, 6-2, 6-2; and Addison Collard and Olivia Scimger stopped Savanna Temple and Ariel Hernandez, 6-0, 6-1.
Chesaning 6, Mt. Morris 1
MT. MORRIS — Chesaning improved its girls tennis record to 2-0 Tuesday by downing Mt. Morris on the road, 6-1.
The Indians went 3-0 in singles action thanks to Terrah Moyer (6-0, 6-0), Alexandre Moore (6-0, 6-0) and Katie Diener (6-1, 6-0) .
Winning in doubles action were Maya Burtch and Marianna Escamilla (6-0, 6-0), Adriana Harrison and Karizma McIver-Helias (6-2, 6-2) and Gabby Carroll and Whitney Weiden (6-2, 6-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 3, Dansville 2
DANSVILLE — Laingsburg rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 thanks to Desire Knoblauch’s hat trick goal off a scrum inside the final minute of play Tuesday.
The Wolfpack, now 3-0 overall, scored twice in the last 5 minutes of the first half.
Knoblauch brought Laingsburg within 2-1 by scoring off a header assist from Callie Clark. Knoblauch then tied the game at 2-all by scoring unassisted.
Maple Valley 2, Perry 1
VERMONTVILLE — Vermontville Maple Valley edged Perry, 2-1, in girls soccer action Tuesday.
Ava Hendricks scored the lone goal for the Ramblers.
Perry fell to 0-2-1 on the season.
SOFTBALL
LakeVille sweeps New Lothrop
OTISVILLE —LakeVille swept New Lothrop, 4-0 and 9-7 Monday.
Marissa Rombach and Delaney Gross each had one hit for the Hornets in the first game.
In Game 2, Rombach, Vintoria Henige, Brynne Birchmeier and Ashlyn Orr all had two hits.
On Saturday, Cass City won the first game 6-1 but New Lothrop bounced back to earn a split, 11-3.
Henige, Brynne Birchmeier, Gross, Mak Wendling, Heroux and Sara Dammann each had a hit in Game 1. Gross collected an RBI.
The Hornets won Game 2 by eight runs while swatting 19 hits. In the sixth inning, Gross and Wendling poked back-to-back home runs.
Sara Dammann finished with three RBIs on the day. BIrchmeier laced four hits while Ashlyn Orr, Dammann and Mallory Heroux had three apiece.
Gross started the game and earned the victory. She gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Brianna Heroux came on in relief and gave up no runs on six hits.
She walked two and struck out two.
