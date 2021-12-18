PERRY — Too much Stockbridge. Too many turnovers.
With starting point guard Grace O’Neill watching from the sideline on crutches nursing an injured ankle she suffered in practice Thursday, Perry looked short-circuited at times during a 60-23 loss Friday to the Panthers.
It turned out to be a tough Greater Lansing Athletic Conference opener for Perry (1-5). The Ramblers 5-0 just 17 seconds into the game and 16-4 after the first quarter. Perry was down by 17 at halftime and Stockbridge’s 22-9 third-quarter edge put the game well out of reach.
Perry coach Lindsay Kadletz said O’Neill’s absence was definitely felt on Friday.
“We hope she’ll be back coming into the new year,” Kadletz said. “She could have made a difference in that first half, I think. She’s our point guard and she would have gotten us 10 or 12 points tonight.”
The points were certainly hard to come by for Perry. The silver lining was senior Lorraine Tharnish, who scored eight points with four rebounds. Jadyn Johnson scored four points and Sophie Knickerbocker had six rebounds.
Stockbridge (4-2, 2-0 GLAC) was paced by guard Gwen Rogozinski, who scored 20 of her game-high 28 points in the second half. Center Alaina Kellenberger added 18 points.
“(Stockbridge is) a real good team,” Kadletz said. “I thought our effort was great. We played hard and those kids played hard. I don’t think the score reflects how hard they played Stockbridge is a really great team. They have two really good players. Rogozinski scored her 1,000th point when she was a junior — she’s that good.”
Tharnish said it was tough going for her team without the services of O’Neill. She scored six of her eight points in the first half.
“It was a lot different and we adjusted pretty well,” Tharnish said. “It was very difficult. I was just trying to make up for what we didn’t have tonight.”
Stockbridge opened up a 30-point lead before the third quarter was through, with Rogozinski scoring 18 points in the third. The Panthers led 49-19 heading into the final eight minutes.
“We got worn down a bit and we got in foul trouble but I can’t fault our effort — it was there,” Kadletz said.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 1 0-0 2, Jadyn Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chloe Douglas 1 0-0 3, Jackie Mattison 1 0-0 2, Bailey Cramer 1 0-0 2, Abigail Cochrane 1 0-2 2, Lorraine Tharnish 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 0-2 23.
STOCKBRIDGE SCORING: Gwen Rogozinski 28 points, Alaina Kellenberger 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.