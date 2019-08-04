LAINGSBURG — Jordan Winans of Laingsburg travels to one of the continent’s big buck hotspots to target monster whitetails on an episode of the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) Brotherhood Outdoors television series airing this week.
Winans will appear on The Sportsman Channel Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The avid bowhunter will be shown on his quest to take a 150-class or better whitetail in the land of legendary bucks.
Winans travels to the legendary bluff country of Buffalo County, Wisc. and Winona County, Minn.
The cameras will follow Winans back to Michigan where he and his father host a military veteran during the annual Walleyes For Warriors fishing event on Saginaw Bay.
Winans is a wind power technician and member of Utility Workers Union of America Local 104, Winans services giant wind-driven turbines.
Winans outdoor pursuits also include chasing largemouth bass and walleyes.
But, according to a press release, his favorite pastime by far is scouting and bowhunting Michigan’s whitetail deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.