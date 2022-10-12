NEW LOTHROP — Five New Lothrop seniors were honored before Tuesday’s match with Ovid-Elsie. Two of them — setter Taylor Moore and outside hitter Carley Martin — were especially hard to stop for the visiting Marauders.
Moore had 40 assists and Martin powered 16 kills as the Hornets cruised to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-8 sweep. The win lifted New Lothrop to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 17-7 overall; Ovid-Elsie fell to 0-4 in the conference.
Both teams wore pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness on an already emotional night for New Lothrop, according to Moore. But the senior said she is convinced the Hornets are a special team with a special bond.
“It’s our chemistry — we’ve been playing together for so long and all of our years just come together,” Moore said. “Every time we play, we always play as a team. And I think it’s really important that we do that.”
Moore delivered an array of sets to several different Hornets. Her favorite target was Martin on the outside, but she also set up teammates Kara Wendling, a junior, who powered eight kills, and junior Alexis Birchmeier, with six.
Also honored before the match were three other Hornet seniors — libero Maddie Wendling, Avery Krupp and Grace Osborn.
The first set was hard fought throughout and it was tied at 18 at one point. New Lothrop pulled away in the latter stages, with Martin powering the winning kill in the set.
“We started a little slow,” Martin said. “But we got it kicking after the second set.”
When asked about the chemistry between her and Moore, Martin said it’s a connection that has been developed over the years.
“It’s just something else — like it’s I don’t know, it just feels special,” Martin said. “She always has really good communication and we have really good chemistry.”
New Lothrop head coach Jill Severn said the Hornets’ hitting and setting were both strong, but some serving miscues seemed to bog her team down at times.
“We’ve got to find that balance of tough serves and net serves,” Severn said.
She is hoping the Hornets can eliminate those errors come next week when they travel to face Mt. Morris, another MMAC unbeaten.
“It was an emotional start, getting our seniors out there, it was their night,” Severn said. “But we got over that and we picked it up. We’ve got some work to do this week still and we’ve got to get ready for Mt. Morris next week.”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Caron Meister said her team started out strong, matching the Hornets point-for-point in the first set. But some passing and communication problems held the Marauders back in the second and third sets.
“We started off very well and we competed very well in the first set,” Meister said. “In the second set we kind of got down on ourselves. They kind of got on a little rally. And in the last set we almost gave up … Passing and communication. Communication was our biggest issue tonight. When we talked, we did very well and when we didn’t talk, the ball hit the floor a lot.”
Hailee Campbell led the Marauders with five kills while Ellyana Carman and Maddie Miller were right behind in the stat department for kills.
“When we played, we played hard,” Meister said. “The first set was very close.”
