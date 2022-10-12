NEW LOTHROP — Five New Lothrop seniors were honored before Tuesday’s match with Ovid-Elsie. Two of them — setter Taylor Moore and outside hitter Carley Martin — were especially hard to stop for the visiting Marauders.

Moore had 40 assists and Martin powered 16 kills as the Hornets cruised to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-8 sweep. The win lifted New Lothrop to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 17-7 overall; Ovid-Elsie fell to 0-4 in the conference.

