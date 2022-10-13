LAINGSBURG — Dylan Hulliberger continued to rack up goals and Laingsburg’s boys soccer team continued to win.
Hulliberger scored four times and the Wolfpack opened the Division 4 district tournament at home with a 5-0 victory Wednesday over Perry with rain falling throughout the contest.
Laingsburg (9-3-4) advances to play Dansville (13-7-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals at the Laingsburg football stadium. Dansville defeated Vermontville Maple Valley 9-1 Wednesday.
Hulliberger, now with 23 goals this season, gave the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead in the first half. He took a pass from Brayden Thomas and with just the goalkeeper went to his left foot and found the right lower corner of the net with 23:32 left in the half.
“Dyl is a great scorer because he is coachable and plays creatively in the moment,” Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins said. “BT put a through ball to Dyl that he one-touched accurately past the keeper. It was beautiful.”
Hulliberger, who quickly left the field after the game before he could be reached for comment, added three more scores in the second half.
“He had two header goals — that’s something we have worked on all season with the great corners and crosses we can serve,” Elkins said. “He aimed those headers. They were not accidents. That makes him exceptional in a Class C school.”
Aaron Willoughby scored unassisted for Laingsburg’s other goal. The Wolfpack enjoyed an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal over the Ramblers.
Thomas had a pair of assists and now has a team-high 12 on the season. He received extra attention from the Perry defense, according to Perry coach Brady Habba.
“We shaded their best player, No. 4 (Thomas) with Nathaniel Cochrane,” Habba said. “It worked. We played a great first half, but Laingsburg is a great team.”
Habba said Perry put together a very strong season while winning eight times. Perry — which lost 7-2 to Laingsburg in a regular season game Sept. 28 — finished its season at 8-8-1.
Perry goalie Noah Boske-Smitherman made three saves. Laingsburg goalkeeper Luke Snyder made two saves.
Laingsburg was able to extend the lead to 2-0 with less than 5 minutes elapsed in the second half. Hullberger scored off a centering pass from Paul Pageot with 35:44 left.
Willoughby, another senior, then made it 3-0 Wolfpack while scoring on a long-range shot that was unassisted. It was his second goal of the season. Hulliberger added two more goals — one off an assist from Willoughby with 12:50 left and the final one coming with just 23 seconds remaining from a long pass from Thomas.
Laingsburg senior captain Alex George said it was a good, fundamental victory.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we kept our intensity up,” George said. “We just want to keep going.”
