LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg held off Pewamo-Westphalia, 35-33, on Senior Night in girls basketball play Thursday.
The Wolfpack were able to stop the Pirates’ final possession with under 10 seconds left in a tight game throughout the final quarter.
“It was a very big win and it was Senior Night to top it all off,” said Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst. “We finally played four hard quarters of basketball. We’ve struggled doing that. We’ll play one or two solid quarters and then we’ll have all four tires blow out.”
Ellie Baynes was able to clear the final rebound for Laingsburg and then run the clock out with under 2 seconds to go.
Senior Lorna Strieff finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists for Laingsburg (6-9, 4-7 CMAC). Julia Starr had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, with three assists and four rebounds. Baynes scored five points with four rebounds.
Sierra Schneider scored nine points for P-W (9-7, 6-6 CMAC).
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 5 5-7 15, Kyleigh Luna 0 1-5 1, Ashley Hawes 0 0-1 0, Erica Wade 1 0-0 2, Bella Strieff 0 1-2 1, Julia Starr 3 2-2 11, Ellie Baynes 2 0-1 5. Totals 11 9-18 35.
P-W SCORING: Sierra Schneider 9 points. Totals 15 1-7 33.
BOYS BASKETBALL
IAF 44, Morrice 34
MORRICE — International Academy of Flint defeated Morrice, 44-34, Thursday in boys varsity basketball action.
Aaron Davis scored a team-high 13 points for the Orioles (3-11 overall, 1-5 Genesee Area Conference Blue Division). Drew McGowan scored eight points with nine rebounds. Todd Nanasy had four assists and joined McGowan with three steals.
IAF, which drained seven 3-pointers, rose to 4-6 overall and 3-1 in the GAC Blue.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 4 4-7 13, Luke Dutcher 1 0-1 2, Jonah Mosher 1 1-4 3, Drew McGowan 4 0-2 8, Brandon Buchanan 2 0-0 4, Todd Nanasy 0 1-2 1, Brett McGowan 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 7-18 34.
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Swartz Creek/Flushing 103, Corunna 77
SWARTZ CREEK — Ayden Henry and Grant Kerry each were part of four first-place finishes but Corunna fell to Swartz Creek/Flushing in boys swimming and diving action Thursday, 103-77.
The loss lowered the Cavaliers to 6-2 and 4-2 in the Flint Metro League. Swartz Creek/Flushing improved to 5-1 in league action.
Henry and teammate Dante Dunkin swam 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle. Henry clocked a time of 2:05.76 while Dunkin checked in at 2:12.44.
Henry also topped the 500 free (6:00.12).
Kerry flashed first in the 50 free (23.10) and 100 free (54.23).
Corunna won the 200 free relay with Henry, Caden Earl, Dunkin and Kerry swimming 1:41.70.
In the 400 free relay, Corunna prevailed with Henry Lukas Homola, Dunkin and Kerry (4:00.0).
WRESTLING
New Lothrop captures
27th straight district title
ST. CHARLES — New Lothrop’s wrestling team cruised to its 27th straight team district championship Thursday.
The Hornets of coach Jeff Campbell opened by defeating Saginaw Valley Lutheran 75-3 and then routed Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 65-12.
New Lothrop will advance to next Wednesday’s Division 4 regional semifinal vs. Cass City. The location and time are yet to be announced.
Owosso falls in finals
OWOSSO — St. Johns defeated Owosso, 60-21, in Thursday’s Division 2 team district hosted by the Trojans.
The Redwings opened the night by sidelining Swartz Creek, 57-18.
St. Johns will advance to next week’s team regional vs. semifinal foe Lake Fenton.
