BIRCH RUN — The Corunna wrestling team opened its season with a 3-2 record at Saturday’s Birch Run Team Tournament.
The Cavaliers defeated Bendle 51-6, Carrollton 58-12 and Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 48-30. Corunna lost to Birch Run 43-27 and to Leslie 46-11.
Gabe Serbus (140 pounds) and Ty Anderson (145) both went 5-0 for the Cavaliers.
Devaras, Blaha go 3-0 for Owosso
OWOSSO — Joey Devaras and Colton Blaha both went 3-0 Saturday for Owosso at the Owossso Invitational.
The Trojans competed against Mt. Pleasant, Fulton and Petoskey. Devaras was unbeaten in the 103 pound weight class, while Blaha was perfect at 171 pounds.
Devaras highlighed his day with pins in 38 seconds and 28 seconds. He also won unopposed.
Blaha captured a pair of 31-second pin victories. His other triumph was a 20-5 technical fall win.
