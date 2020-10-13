OWOSSO — Owosso captured its first victory of the season — 5-1 over Corunna — Saturday at Willman Field.
The Trojans led 3-0 at halftime following goals by Alex Binger, Jacob Clarke and Hunter Babcock.
Owosso got a pair of second-half goals from Taejric Thelen and Charles DeWeese.
DeWeese and Brennen Baran each made three saves for the Trojans (1-8-1), who outshot the Cavaliers 11-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.