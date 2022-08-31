LAINGSBURG — Normally a 5-4 football season would be considered a success.
Laingsburg had more wins than losses last fall, but came up short of qualifying for the playoffs. For the Wolfpack and head coach Brian Borgman, a winning season is the norm and missing the playoffs is considered a lost opportunity.
The Wolfpack won five of its first six games in 2021, but then lost its final three — falling to Fowler (27-7), Breckenridge (34-21) and Montrose (42-7).
Playing in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference is not an easy task with the likes of Pewamo-Westphalia, an unbeaten state champion in 2021, 2019 and 2016 and a state runner-up in 2017, 2015 and 2011. The Pirates have reached at least the state semifinals in six of the past nine years.
“We have another really, really tough schedule this year,” Borgman said. “Durand, they were 6-4 last year and a playoff team. We didn’t play them last year and that’s going to be a challenge. I saw them on film, (they’re) big. We also play P-W the next week in Week 2. They just load it up and come after you. And we end the season weeks 8 and 9 with Perry and Montrose. Those games will be tough — our first two games and our last two.”
If speed kills in football, Laingsburg could be in good shape. The Wolfpack will be running the spread attack again this season and have an abundance of experience returning on offense.
Laingsburg returns junior Ty Randall at quarterback; senior Mikey Brooks and junior Jack Borgman at running back; Connor Hulliberger, Hayden Johnston and Eli Woodruff as wide receivers; Hayden Johnston and Kyle Thelen as cornerbacks; and Woodruff and Mitchell Yates as safeties.
“Where we’re really experienced is on the perimeter — our defensive backfield, our skill guys, our running back, all of our receivers, almost all of those guys are back,” Borgman said. “We did lose a few guys on the line. We did lose some size on our line. Overall, I’ve watched our scrimmage and I think this is a faster team than last year. I don’t think this is a heavier team than last year, but this is definitely a faster team.”
Randall completed 66 of 128 passes for 764 yards and eight touchdowns. He threw five interceptions. Randall also rushed for 247 yards and three scores.
“You know our skill position people are really good and we return almost everyone,” Randall said. “Our defensive backs, our linebackers and running backs, we’re all returning … All of our receivers are fast, about 6-(foot)-2 with good hands. I rely on them a lot.”
“I’m so glad he (Randall) was able to play last year,” Borgman said. “He’s just so much more poised this year. He’s bigger, he’s stronger and he has much more command of our offense. He has much more confidence.”
Randall will have plenty of targets to throw the ball to. Hulliberger had 20 receptions last season for 306 yards and three TDs. Johnston had 11 catches for 192 yards and four scores, while Woodruff had 13 catches for 122 yards.
“It’s like pick your poison (for the opposition), because they are all big, tall kids who can take it to the house,” Borgman said. “They’re all about the same speed, all about the same size and they all can catch. So if you don’t have defensive backs who are 6-2 and can jump, we’re going to get a mismatch somewhere.”
Hulliberger said the receiving corps, together with Randall at quarterback, will be hard to stop.
“I think that we can throw the ball down the field very consistently,” Hulliberger said. “We’ve got the quarterback to do it. He does a perfect job and we trust him, completely. We’ve got the running backs.”
While Laingsburg graduated its leading rusher from last season in Dayshawn Bowman (92 carries, 761 yards and 11 TDs), junior Jack Borgman — the coach’s son — rushed for 257 yards and five TDs last season.
Jack Borgman — the school record holder in the 100-meter dash and the pole vault — is a speed burner who averaged more than 10 yards per carry last fall.
Brooks will be the projected starter at running back, rushing for 186 yards a year ago. He’ll be healthier, too, Brian Borgman said.
“Mikey is in better shape than he was last year,” Borgman said. “Last year, he was still wearing his knee brace and wasn’t a year removed from his ACL tear. Now he is fully healed and two years removed, feeling a lot better and looking a lot better. He’s stronger, leaner, meaner and faster.”
“Jack is the kid who we want to be able to give the ball to him and have him absolutely outrun everybody to the edge,” Borgman added. “He’s so fast.”
Jack Borgman played half the 2021 season on varsity and half on junior varsity. This year, he will be fully committed to playing varsity.
Laingsburg’s offensive line will be led by center J.R. Nixon, a three-year starter who is the “best” lineman for the Wolfpack and “a monster” at 6-2 and 260, according to Brian Borgman.
“I’m excited for my class, the seniors, playing together for one last year,” Nixon said. “I’m just excited to see how the team does overall. Our goal is to stay together and work as a team.”
Tackle Elliott Wilsey is another standout on the line. Other projected starters on the offensive line are tackle Jayse Grettenberger, a junior tackle; and senior guards Tommy Gousetis and Sean Divine.
Laingsburg will line up in a 4-2-5 defense.
“I think (junior) Elliott Wilsey is going to have a good year at defensive end,” Borgman said. “Our defensive backs are all very, very good.”
Matt Freels, a senior, will also line up at defensive end and is a tough guy for opposing offensive lineman to block, noted the coach.
“He’s not super big or super strong but he’s a technician,” Borgman said of Freels. “He really is disciplined and he’s a very hard kid to block.”
Four of the five defensive backs are returning starters with cornerbacks Johnston and Kyle Thelen and safeties Woodruff and Mitchell Yates. Jack Borgman will be a strong side safety.
Brooks will be returning at linebacker along with Seth Sivak, who started a few games in 2021 as well.
Brooks had 72 tackles a season ago including 41 solo stops.
“You can be a lot meaner on defense,” Brooks said. “There’s a lot less rules and that (defense) is mainly my favorite thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.