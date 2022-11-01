The Wolverines effectively ended the Spartans season Saturday night, winning 29-7 in a game that wasn’s as close as that score — and then several Spartan players decided to jump two Michigan players in the tunnel.
We’ll get to the game in a minute. But first I’ll address the incidents in the tunnel.
I was in the press box covering the game on Saturday. After Rod Moore picked off a Peyton Thorne pass with about three minutes to go, the game was over. So I pack up my laptop, camera and gear, and set off for the Media Center in Crisler Arena to attend the post-game press conference.
On the walk over, I pulled up Twitter and saw some reports of fighting in the tunnel. Well, that’s not very unusual. Then I get to the Media Center, and it quickly began to circulate that it was more than a simple fight. Then I saw the video.
Jaden McBurrows was jumped by 8-10 MSU players, who can be seen punching and kicking him. Before the press conference even started with Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy, the assembled reporters were incredulous. The video had over 500,000 views before the press conference even started. It now has over 11 million views, and the story has been picked up by Fox News and CNN. Not a good look for the Spartans.
The players had not yet seen the video. Then Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh came in. I can’t speak for Harbaugh, but after attending at least 15 games over the last five seasons, it wasn’t hard to tell he was furious.
He spoke of the incident only briefly, accurately describing an “assault” on one of his players.
“I saw the one video,” Harbaugh said. “The 10-on-1. It’s pretty bad.”
He then referred questions about the incident to Athletic Director Warde Manuel, who didn’t go into depth. He just said the Big Ten and law enforcement are investigating. Then Manuel left the press conference to speak with the Big Ten Commissioner.
Then another video emerged early Sunday, this time of an MSU player hitting Michigan’s Gemon Green’s head with a helmet, after another Spartan pulled Green’s helmet off.
This was not a scrum, a tussle, or even a fight. It was assault.
On Sunday, MSU announced four players had been suspended. That’s a good start. Now it’s time for criminal charges. The videos are pretty clear evidence of felonious assault. I cover courts for this newspaper and see people charged with felonies for less.
What is the point of even playing the game, if MSU players just want to fight? Why even go through the trouble of having a game? If the Spartans just wanted to fight, why gang up on individual Michigan players? MSU just had four quarters to legally assault the other team, and got blown out. The Spartans got embarrassed when it was 11 vs. 11 on the field. So they gang up on McBurrows and Green, who were by themselves. Pretty weak.
Those were assaults, and the Spartans involved need to be criminally charged.
As far as the game goes, Michigan State was totally outclassed on the field. Even though Michigan settled for five field goals and left a lot of points on the field, there’s a lot to like for the Wolverines.
The defense only gave up seven points, and none in the final three quarters. That kind of defense wins championships.
The Wolverines now have games at Rutgers, home versus Nebraska, and home against Illinois before the season finale at Ohio State. Not to look too far ahead, but the next three games are extremely winnable.
Sitting at fourth in both major polls, Michigan appears to be on a collision course with the Buckeyes. The way it should be.
For MSU and all the “Tuck ‘comin” garbage their fans have been regurgitating since last year, it’s time to accept reality.
The Michigan State program is in shambles. If your season wasn’t over before Saturday night, Michigan put the nails in your 2022 coffin. And then MSU dug the hole. With two ranked teams left on MSU’s schedule, it’s likely they won’t even make a bowl game.
MSU likes to point to Mike Hart’s 2007 “little brother” comment for motivation. Fair enough.
The assaults on Michigan’s players Saturday will give the Wolverines enough motivation to dominate the rivalry for the next 25 years. The only thing any Michigan coach has to do to get his team ready is show them these videos.
The Spartans should not have poked the Wolverines. This will only hurt them in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.