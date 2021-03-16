DURAND — Durand won its fifth game out of the last six with a 50-36 victory over Montrose Monday.
Jordyn Lawrence scored 18 points with three assists and two blocks for the Railroaders (7-6, 3-3 MMAC). Jessica Winslow scored 14 points with six rebounds and four blocks. Maddie Raley scored 10 points with five rebounds.
Jade Garske added 13 rebounds for Durand.
Montrose fell to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the MMAC.
Durand scoring: Jordyn Lawrence 7 3-4 18, Jessica Winslow 6 2-4 14, Maddie Raley 4 2-3 10, Shelby Leydig 2 0-0 4, Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-0 3.
Morrice 49, St. Louis 42
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half as Morrice downed St. Louis 49-42 Monday.
Rogers added four steals and three assists for the Orioles (5-3). Makenzie Doerner added 12 points, all in the second half.
Abi Beem had seven points and nine rebounds for Morrice. St. Louis fell to 2-12 overall.
Morrice scoring: Aubrey Rogers 4 9-15 17, Makenzie Doerner 4 2-5 12, Mallory Munro 1 6-6 8, Abi Beem 2 2-2 7, Allison Buck 1 3-9 5.
Bullock Creek 52, Ovid-Elsie 46
MIDLAND — Ovid-Elsie couldn’t overcome a sluggish 27-percent shooting performance from the floor (16 of 58) as Bullock Creek topped the Marauders 52-46 Monday.
“We had a lot of good looks but shots just didn’t fall,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We made a nice run in the second (quarter) to regain the lead but their third quarter run took a lot out of us. Then we got in a bout of foul trouble and they got to the line enough to keep us at bay.”
Ava Bates scored 13 points with four steals for O-E (9-4). Caitlyn Walter added 10 points with four steals.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kiah Longoria 2 0-1 4, Tristin Ziola 1 5-6 7, Caitlyn Walter 4 0-0 10, Evalyn Cole 3 2-2 8, Hailee Campbell 0 1-2 1, Madison Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Ava Bates 5 2-2 13.
