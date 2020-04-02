Byron junior guard/forward Sarah Marvin has been named to the Associated Press Division 3 Girls Basketball first team.
Marvin, who was The Argus-Press All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year the past two seasons, averaged 18.3 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per game. She also led the team in assists per game (5.8), steals per game (3.2), blocks per game (1.0) and free throw percentage (87 percent).
It was Marvin’s second straight first team All-State selection.
Marvin, the daughter of Byron coach Theresa Marvin, helped the Eagles (23-1) win league and district titles before the season was suspended by the MHSAA amid coronavirus concerns.
Also honored Wednesday as Division 3 All-State honorable mention players were Perry’s Alyssa Welsh, Makayla Clement of Byron, Kara Mahoney of Laingsburg and Brooke Wenzlick of New Lothrop. Welsh, Clement and Wenzlick were All-Area first-teamers.
Three honored in Division 2
Corunna’s Ellie Toney, Ovid-Elsie’s Lauren Barton, and Chesaning senior Sidnee Struck were named honorable mentions in Division 2 by the Associated Press.
Toney averaged 17.9 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Barton scored 13.0 points and grabbed 8.0 rebounds. Both were first-team All-Area selections.
Struck scored 7.8 points per game and added 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 19-5 Indians.
Nowak honorable mention in D4
Morrice’s Gracie Nowak was voted an honorable mention in Division 4.
Her 7.0 steals per game led the area. She also averaged 8.0 points per game, adding 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.